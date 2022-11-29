2 ins and 2 outs we could see at Birmingham City in the January transfer window

Birmingham City have had a positive start to the season with John Eustace’s side currently 13th in the table and just three points away from the play-offs.

After another turbulent summer where off-field events dominated at St. Andrew’s, it’s a pretty great achievement for Eustace to have Blues in this position and there is a real bond between the players and fans.

However, most will recognise that in an ideal world this group could do with a few more additions if they are to sustain an unlikely push for the top six.

It’s hard to know what will be available to Eustace given the takeover uncertainty but realistically he knows there could be outgoings to bring players in. And, here we look at FOUR deals they could be involved in…

OUT: George Hall

Blues won’t want to lose the talented youngster but there is plenty of interest in the midfielder and Leeds United are known to be firm admirers.

So, if serious cash is stumped up for the teenager then Birmingham and the player are going to be put in a difficult position and the reality is that a sale could happen. Of course, in an ideal world then Hall will remain at St. Andrew’s for the years to come but that may not be possible.

OUT: Jonathan Leko

A player that Blues won’t mind moving on is Leko.

Unfortunately for the forward things just haven’t really worked out for the former West Brom man at the club and the reality is that he is not going to be in Eustace’s plans moving forward.

Therefore, a move would be best for all parties in the New Year and you would expect him to get a move to seek regular game time.

IN: Dion Sanderson

Of course, Sanderson is at Blues but there has been talk that he will be signed permanently and it’s a no-brainer.

The defender has starred once again in a loan spell at the club and a long-term switch would be a great move for Blues to tie down someone who could be a key player for the years to come.

Acting swiftly could be the smart move as well considering Wolves are battling relegation.

IN: Evan Ferguson

It’s clear that Blues need another striker as they seek more firepower to help the team, so links to Brighton youngster Evan Ferguson are encouraging.

Even though he is unproven and a risk in that sense, Ferguson has smart movement, can join the play and is a good finisher, whilst he has a real physicality considering he is 18.

There is competition for his signature so if Blues can land the Irishman it would be a coup.