2 ins and 1 out we could see at Watford in the January transfer window

With the January window approaching, Watford will be exploring all of their options and examining where they can make additions in order to strengthen ahead of the second half of the season.

Indeed, with the Hornets having climbed up to fourth in the Championship under Slaven Bilic, they have significantly closed the gap on the automatic promotion places, creating hope that with the right additions here or there come the winter window, a serious promotion challenge can be mounted.

With that said, below, we’ve looked at two ins and one out that we could see at Vicarage Road at the beginning of 2023.

Out: Rey Manaj

It seems a strange one having only signed in the summer and then having been injured for so long, but Rey Manaj has been linked with a move away from the club and as such, could be a name we see leave in Janaury.

As per a report from Fichajes recently, Spanish top flight side Getafe are keen on a loan deal for the former Barcelona man.

Given how little impact he has had at Vicarage Road, even when fit, if he is wanted, you can’t see Watford standing in anyone’s way.

It would likely net the Hornets a loan fee which may well be worth taking if Manaj continues to have very little to no impact on the first team at Vicarage Road.

So far, Manaj has played just five times for the club and has been out of action since late August.

In: Ismael Kone

With Watford having suffered plenty of injuries in the centre of the park, it is definitely an area you would imagine is being looked at ahead of January.

One name linked and therefore a player we could see arrive is CF Montreal’s Ismael Kone.

As per Tuttomercatoweb, the Hornets are highly interested in the 20-year-old midfielder.

Kone is currently at the World Cup with Canada and has featured in both of their opening matches of the tournament.

In: Matheus Martins

Another exciting young player that could potentially arrive at Vicarage Road come Janaury is Matheus Martins.

As per overseas reports, Udinese have agreed a deal to sign the 19-year-old in January, with the Italian club set to loan him to the Hornets for the remainder of the season.

Martins has eight goals and six assists in 57 games for Fluminense in Brazil, and it is a club Watford are more than familiar with.

The Hornets snapped up Brazil’s World Cup star Richarlison from the club in 2017 and later, current Hornets star Joao Pedro.

If he has anything close to the talent of those two, Watford will gladly take him on loan for the remainder of the season.