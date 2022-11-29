2 ins and 1 out we could see at Sunderland in the January transfer window

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray will be looking forward to the January transfer window as he looks to make his own mark on this squad.

The former Blackburn chief has had a mixed start since taking over but fans will be able to see signs of progress, with the team playing some good football, whilst injuries have seriously impacted the side recently.

So, the window will be a huge month for the Black Cats and whilst there will be a focus on incomings, departures may be necessary too.

And, here we look at THREE deals that the Wearside outfit could be involved in…

OUT: Ross Stewart

This would be a move that nobody connected to the club wants to happen as Stewart has been outstanding since joining the club and he will be a key player moving forward if he stays.

However, with the option that Sunderland have, the Scotsman is effectively entering the final 18 months of his contract, meaning this could be his peak value.

Of course, in an ideal world he will sign a new deal but if that doesn’t happen then Sunderland will have to listen to any big offers that come in January and it may be a case of selling and looking to re-invest, instead of potentially losing him for a low fee in the future.

IN: Cameron Archer

Most of the Championship are desperate to land the Aston Villa striker on loan and you can understand why.

Archer proved with Preston, where he scored seven in 20 games, that he can deliver at this level and he brings different qualities to the other strikers at teh Stadium of Light.

As mentioned, it won’t be easy to get this done as there is fierce competition for his signature but Mowbray has shown he is good at developing talent and that could help them pull off this move.

IN: Bradley Dack

It should be noted that Mowbray has cooled talk of a move for Dack but you can’t always take a manager at face value when it comes to transfers!

What we do know is that Dack will be keen to leave Blackburn as he is struggling for game time, whilst the Sunderland boss knows all about the attacking midfielder from his time at the Stadium of Light.

Even though the Black Cats have a few options in that area of the pitch, Dack is a huge goal threat and he could be a January gamble that pays off big time if he can rediscover his best form under Mowbray.