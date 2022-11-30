2 ins and 1 out we could see at Ipswich Town in the January transfer window

As we approach the halfway stage in League One, Ipswich Town have put themselves in a fine position ahead of the remainder of the campaign.

Currently sitting second in the table, the Tractor Boys are just two points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Indeed, along with Argyle, and Sheffield Wednesday in third, who trail them by a point, Ipswich look set to be involved in a very exciting promotion race in the third tier.

The January window could play a big part in that race, and with that in mind, here at FLW, we looked at some potential ins and outs at Portman Road when the winter window arrives.

In: Morgan Whittaker (loan)

One name that has recently came up with regards to potential January arrivals at Portman Road is Morgan Whittaker.

As per TWTD, the Swansea City man is a player under consideration at the club ahead of the Janaury window.

This is a complicated one, though, with Whittaker currently on loan at Ipswich’s League One promotion rivals Plymouth.

TWTD speculate that Ipswich may be able to contribute more financially towards the 21-year-old’s salary that Argyle. It will certainly be interesting to see how this one plays out.

In: Evan Ferguson (loan)

Another player that could potentially arrive at Portman Road is young forward Evan Ferguson.

Currently at Brighton, young Ferguson needs a loan and game time at senior level and several clubs, including Ipswich, are said to be interested in offering him that chance.

Recently capped by the Republic of Ireland, Ferguson is clearly a talented prospect, and in a top League One side, could have a fruitful loan spell were he to arrive at in January.

Ipswich do face stiff competition for his temporary signature though, with Championship clubs also circling.

Out: Vaclav Hladky

There have not been any recent rumours to suggest that the goalkeeper is on the way out in January.

However, it was reported back in the summer that Ipswich Town were willing to sell the 32-year-old.

A move away never materialised, but with Christian Walton the club’s clear number one, Hladky has had to make do with only featuring in the EFL Trophy and FA Cup.

With Aberdeen interested last summer, you do wonder if a club out there could come in for the former Czech international this January, who would surely be rather playing week in, week out.