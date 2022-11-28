2 ins and 1 out we could see at Blackburn Rovers in the January transfer window

Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed an enormously encouraging first part of the season under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Rovers benefitted considerably from loan signings last term to keep themselves involved the top six race for the majority of the campaign, under the experienced leadership of Tony Mowbray.

With that in mind, there were plenty of reasons to be concerned about a drop-off in their league position this term with Tomasson something of a rookie manager in the EFL.

However, making great use of the loan market again, Rovers are in a strong position to put together an extended push for the play-off places.

Here, we have taken a look at two ins and one out we could see at Blackburn in the January transfer window…

Two in

Two positions that Rovers may look to strengthen are central midfield and forward areas.

They are a little reliant on youthful players in the middle of the pitch, which is not necessarily always a bad thing, however they can be more prone to dips in form than others who have experienced more in their careers.

However, with Rovers not bringing in loads of players in recent windows, they may opt to dip into the loan market again in January, currently having three players at the club on temporary deals.

With a pre-existing positive relationship in place with Brighton and Hove Albion, from taking and developing Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra last season, Billy Gilmour could be an ambitious target in January.

The Scotsman has made just four, very brief, substitute appearances in the Premier League this term, and Roberto De Zerbi may wish to send him out to pick up more regular minutes.

The second addition could be in responding to a departure.

Rovers have been very shrewd in signing players from lower down the EFL pyramid in recent seasons, with the likes of Harry Pickering, Tayo Edun, Bradley Dack, Sammie Szmodics and Callum Brittain in the not too distant past.

Rotherham United are in the same division as Blackburn but are not able to offer similar financial packages to their players, and with that in mind, Chiedozie Ogbene could be a realistic target in January.

The Republic of Ireland international fits the profile of the squad, could go on to increase his value in the transfer market, and is in the final year of his deal with the Millers.

One out

It would make financial sense, despite understandably disappointing supporters, if Rovers do sell Ben Brereton Diaz in January, rather than losing him for a nominal fee in the summer window.

Premier League clubs could offer a very attractive fee for the Chilean’s services, and such that could aid Rovers’ pursuit of a replacement come the turn of the year.

Ogbene would not be a like-for-like replacement, but it is important to remember that a significant portion of Brereton-Diaz’ minutes in the last couple of seasons have come when starting in wide areas.

Rovers can keep top six hopes alive in the second half of the season, if they reinvest some of the funds from a Brereton-Diaz sale to improve the squad as a collective.