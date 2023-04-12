It seems set to be an incredibly busy summer at West Bromwich Albion, with plenty of incomings and outgoings expected.

Carlos Corberan has done an excellent job at The Hawthorns since replacing Steve Bruce in October, winning 14 and drawing five of his 26 games in charge in all competitions to move his side away from the relegation zone and into play-off contention.

The Baggies' top six hopes suffered a blow after they let a two-goal lead slip in the 2-2 home draw with struggling Queens Park Rangers on Monday, leaving them sitting 11th in the table, five points from the play-off places with just six games remaining.

However, there are increasing concerns over the club's financial situation, with the club owing millions in loans. A report in the Express & Star last week claimed there is a "material uncertainty" over the club's future if they cannot raise cash, with player sales and further loans likely to be needed.

There have been protests against absent owner Guochuan Lai, with fans staging a demonstration prior to the game against the R's.

It could significantly restrict the club's ability to do business and may mean they are forced to sell some of their prized assets, but as things stand, here are two ins and outs we could see in the summer.

In - Morgan Fox

Fox is one name who has emerged on Albion's transfer radar.

As we exclusively revealed last month, the Baggies, Coventry City and Sunderland are among the Championship clubs keeping tabs on the Stoke City defender.

Fox has established himself as a key part of the Potters' backline this season, making 38 appearances in all competitions, but his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old can play both centre half and left-back and he is one target Albion could pursue, with his availability on a free transfer likely to make him appealing.

In - Marc Albrighton

Albrighton joined the Baggies on loan from Leicester City in January and has so far made 12 appearances for the club.

The 33-year-old is yet to register a goal or assist but his regular game time underlines his importance to Corberan, with his ability to play on the right or left of midfield proving incredibly useful.

Albrighton is under contract at Leicester until 2024, but his future at the King Power Stadium is uncertain.

Whoever takes charge of the Foxes in the summer may decide to keep Albrighton, but it seems likely he will depart and a player of his experience could be crucial next season for Albion, particularly if they are forced to cut costs and build a younger squad.

Out - Karlan Grant

Grant came close to departing The Hawthorns in January, but a last-minute deadline day move to Swansea City fell through.

The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour since Corberan's arrival and has not made a league start since early November, with the Spaniard preferring Brandon Thomas-Asante and Daryl Dike.

Grant has a proven track record at the level having scored 18 goals for the Baggies last season and there is likely to be no shortage of interest should he be made available in the summer.

Out - Jake Livermore

Club captain Livermore is another player who has found himself sidelined under Corberan.

The 33-year-old has not featured since early November and has largely been left out of the matchday squad altogether, with the likes of Tom Rogic, Jayson Mulumby, Nathaniel Chalobah and Taylor Gardner-Hickman ahead of him in the pecking order.

Livermore has made over 200 appearances since joining the club from Hull City in January 2017, but journalist Joe Chapman says his deal is unlikely be extended beyond the summer when it expires.