Highlights Huddersfield Town should prioritize signing Matty Pearson to a new contract to ensure his leadership and experience remain with the team.

The potential return of Jordan Rhodes would provide much-needed firepower to Huddersfield's attacking options.

Another priority for Huddersfield in the January transfer window should be signing a forward capable of consistent goals to improve their low scoring record.

Huddersfield Town have made an underwhelming start to the new Championship season.

The Terriers survived relegation to League One last year thanks to a blistering run of form in the final weeks under Neil Warnock.

But the team has been unable to kick on much since, with the Yorkshire outfit sitting just outside the relegation zone after 14 games.

Darren Moore’s taken the reins of the first team following Warnock’s September departure.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Chris Maxwell Blackpool Permanent Ben Wiles Rotherham United Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Loan Tom Edwards Stoke City Loan

Now that we are in November, clubs will be preparing for the upcoming January transfer window as they look for potential improvements to their squads.

Here we look at what an ideal winter window would look like for Huddersfield in 2024…

Matty Pearson contract

Pearson has been a key figure for Huddersfield so far this season, with the defender being one of only three players to feature in all 14 games.

The centre back is a commanding presence in the squad as one of its most experienced members, bringing a lot of leadership qualities to the dressing room.

But his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he could depart as a free agent in the summer.

Huddersfield should start off the new year on a strong note by signing the 30-year-old to a new deal that ensures he remains at the John Smith Stadium.

Jordan Rhodes return

Rhodes departed Huddersfield last summer as part of a loan deal with Blackpool.

The striker has scored nine goals from 11 appearances in League One, showing that he could still offer a lot to the Terriers.

Moore has indicated that he will trigger a recall clause in the deal to bring him back to the Yorkshire outfit.

This would be ideal for the club given their current lack of firepower among their attacking options at the moment.

Another new forward

Even with Rhodes’ potential return to the team, Huddersfield could use another attacker in their squad.

Huddersfield chief executive Jake Edwards has claimed that the club will have a transfer budget available in January to make additions.

One priority should be to sign someone capable of consistent goals, as that could be more important than anything else in their relegation battle.

Weekly wages: Huddersfield Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The Terriers have 14 goals from 14 games, which is a seriously low tally that is only worsened by the three teams below them in the table.

Finding someone that can make Moore’s side a greater attacking threat would go a long way to making this a more competitive squad.

Loan deals

There are a number of young players on the fringes of the first team squad at the John Smith Stadium.

The likes of Tom Iorpenda, Luke Daley and Josh Austerfield are all on the outside of the first team and looking for a breakthrough.

They need playing time at a senior level in order to develop their game and prepare them for a possible spot in Moore’s plans.

Loan moves in January should be sorted, as this would be a great next step for their career’s progression.

This should help give them a better pathway into the Huddersfield first team.