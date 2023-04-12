It is set to be a nervous end to the season for Queens Park Rangers as they look to secure Championship survival.

The R's have fallen alarmingly down the table in recent months having sat top in late October, winning just two of their last 25 league games to leave them in serious relegation danger.

Gareth Ainsworth became the club's third manager of the season when he moved from Wycombe Wanderers to replace Neil Critchley in February, but he was picked up just four points from his eight games in charge so far.

The Hoops are currently 20th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone with five games remaining.

Speculation is growing about Ainsworth's future at Loftus Road, with a report from Football Insider claiming the R's are among a number of Championship clubs interested in appointing Ajax coach Michael Reiziger in the summer, with the board reportedly keen to replace Ainsworth.

It will be a big summer in West London, with the club facing a decision on Ainsworth's future, while they are also likely to receive offers for some of their key players.

Here are some of the QPR transfers that we could see this summer.

In - Goalkeeper

The R's are facing the prospect of losing star goalkeeper Seny Dieng this summer and it will be a huge task to replace him.

In January, journalist Will Unwin claimed that Premier League sides including Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford were all monitoring Dieng ahead of a potential summer move.

Dieng's departure would leave Jordan Archer as the club's only senior goalkeeper, but with Archer's contract set to expire in the summer, his future is also uncertain.

Ainsworth recruited strongly in the goalkeeping department at Wycombe, bringing in the likes of David Stockdale and Max Stryjek, so he can be trusted to find a replacement for Dieng.

In - Striker

There is no doubt that the R's need to recruit a striker to take the pressure of Lyndon Dykes.

The 27-year-old is the club's top scorer with just seven goals, highlighting the lack of attacking threat at the club.

Both Tyler Roberts and Jamal Lowe are on loan and it seems unlikely the Hoops will attempt to bring either player back in the summer, while Chris Martin's short-term contract is set to expire, so reinforcements in this area will be a priority for Ainsworth.

Out - Ilias Chair

It could be difficult for the R's to keep hold of Chair in the summer.

The 25-year-old has had another excellent season, scoring five goals and registering eight assists in 37 appearances in all competitions, while his profile was raised by his involvement for Morocco in last year's World Cup.

Chair is by far the Hoops' most creative player and it would be a huge blow to lose him, though they do have a degree of security as he is under contract at Loftus Road until 2025.

He reportedly attracted interest from Premier League side Aston Villa ahead of the January transfer window and it would be no surprise to see top flight clubs return this summer, while he is almost certain to depart if the R's were relegated to League One.

Out - Lyndon Dykes

Dykes is another player whose future may depend on whether the R's maintain their Championship status.

There was no shortage of interest in Dykes in January, with the club reportedly rejecting a £3 million bid from Millwall, while Stoke City, Burnley and Rangers were all credited with an interest.

Ainsworth will no doubt be desperate to keep hold of Dykes given his importance to the team, but if the club receive an offer that is too good to turn down or if they are relegated, they may be forced to allow Dykes to depart.