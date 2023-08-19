Highlights West Brom's limited business in the transfer window is due to financial restraints, resulting in a quiet window with just two new players arriving.

Departures of senior players and the sale of Dara O'Shea have helped balance the books, but more sales may be necessary to bring in money.

West Brom may make a move for Lewis O'Brien, who could provide the creative spark they need, and they may also battle Leeds United for the signing of Jake Cooper.

West Bromwich Albion’s business has been limited so far this window as Carlos Corberán looks to replenish the squad.

Financial restraints behind the scenes have caused a significant impact on Albion’s ability to spend and bring in new faces during the transfer window while senior members of the squad have departed in order to balance the books.

A relatively quiet window therefore has seen just two new players arrive, Jeremy Sarmiento coming in on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion to add some much-needed creativity across the midfield areas. Josh Maja also joins on a three-year deal hoping to fire in the goals in Daryl Dike’s absence with Brandon Thomas-Asante the only senior striker available.

Going the other way is Karlan Grant after a difficult season in front of goal last year, scoring just three times. A trio of senior players all departed at the end of their contracts meanwhile, Tom Rogic, Kean Bryan and captain Jake Livermore all seeking new challenges elsewhere.

The most notable departure, however, is that of Dara O’Shea. The Irish international has moved to Burnley on a permanent deal for an estimated £7 million fee. A needs-must situation for Albion in bringing money, it may not be the only big sale this summer.

Lewis O’Brien

Recent developments in Lewis O’Brien’s future at Nottingham Forest could see West Brom make another move for their former target.

The 24-year-old was close to agreeing a move to the Baggies in January but the deal would ultimately not materialise with the former Huddersfield midfielder spending the rest of the season on loan at D.C. United.

After his move to Sheffield United was blocked, he will be allowed to go out on loan to the second tier with a number of Championship teams circling, according to Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror. A chance to reunite with his former boss, O’Brien would be the creative spark West Brom have been craving for some time.

Jake Cooper

While Albion have plenty of centre-back options, there is a question mark over the depth of quality at Corberán’s disposal, especially with the recent shift to a back three.

According to Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider, Leeds United and West Brom will look to battle it out for the Millwall defender, hoping to strike a cheaper deal as he enters the final year of his contract.

Even at a lower fee, however, it may still prove too much for the Baggies with financial constraints proving frustrating for the West Brom boss. Meanwhile, the allure of Leeds United and the likelihood of a better deal at Elland Road is likely to prove tough competition to acquire his services.

Grady Diangana

A player held in such high regard in his initial loan spell with the club, Diangana’s time as a permanent West Brom player has not been what he would have hoped for. Signing ahead of their return to the Premier League, injuries have taken its toll on his career at the Hawthorns.

While capable of a moment of magic with his quick feet and ability to beat a man, it has not happened enough in recent times with ten goal contributions in more than 70 Championship outings across the past two seasons.

A deal rising to £18 million when joining from West Ham, Albion may look to capitalise on the interest for his services in hopes of recouping some of the fee. Burnley, Leicester City and Leeds United have all been monitoring the player earlier this window as well as interest from Saudi Arabia, according to Lewis Cox of the Express & Star.

Nathaniel Chalobah

Joining on deadline day in January, Chalobah’s time in the West Midlands has been rather underwhelming so far. He arrived on a 18-month deal from Fulham but struggled to break into the starting eleven with Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuşlu the go-to partnership for Carlos Corberán at the base of the midfield.

After a deal to Maccabi Haifa fell through this window, he has returned to the fold for the time being but along with the return of Alex Mowatt and presence of young star Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Albion may look to offload the former Chelsea man to save on the wage bill and generate some much-needed funds.