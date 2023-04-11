With a place in the play-offs now looking very unlikely for Watford this season, those at the club in charge of transfers would be wise to turn their full attention towards the summer.

Indeed, it looks set to be a busy one at Vicarage Road, with a big turnover in the playing squad likely after a poor campaign.

There are a few expiring contracts to deal with, and there will no doubt be plenty of transfers both in and out.

With that in mind, below, we've taken a look at four Watford transfer scenarios that look likely to happen this summer.

OUT: Ismaila Sarr

One transfer scenario that looks certain to happen is Ismaila Sarr heading for the exit door.

The 25-year-old enters the final year of his contract this summer, and with another season in the Championship on the cards, both the club and Sarr will likely be keen on parting ways.

Watford can cash in on their asset whilst they still can, and Sarr will likely get to go and play his football at a higher level.

Sarr has nine goals and six assists in the Championship for the Hornets this season, yet, there is an overarching feeling he could have done much better in terms of his performances.

OUT: Joao Pedro

Another player who could well be leaving Watford this summer is another one of their star players - Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian came close to a summer exit last year with Newcastle keen, and with more clubs having joined his list of admirers this season, a big sale looks likely now that Watford will be playing in the second tier once again.

The Hornets' number 10 has scored 10 goals this season so far, as well as registering four assists.

The 21-year-old is contracted at Watford until 2028 so any sale should see a sizeable fee received.

IN: Bryan Reynolds

Although there have not been many transfer links so far in terms of who could arrive at the club, one name linked is Bryan Reynolds.

On the books permanently at AS Roma, and currently on loan in Belgium, the player is said to have caught the eye of the Hornets.

With Watford currently having three senior right-backs on their books, and young Ryan Andrews having made his debut against Coventry yesterday, it certainly isn't a position the club are lacking options in.

Quality over quantity is the aim, though, and some of the above names could well be moved on this summer.

IN: A striker

Whilst the club have not been specifically linked with any particular name ahead of the summer, another area that looks bound to see a transfer is the striking department.

Indeed, it has been a big short-coming of the Hornets so far this season.

Loanees Keinan Davis and Henrique Araujo have not lived up to expectations, whilst summer signings Rey Manaj and Vakoun Bayo are currently not at the club, which says a lot about their transfers.

Britt Assombalonga's short-term deal is due to expire at the end of the season, too, so multiple signings will likely be needed in this position.