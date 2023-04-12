Sunderland have had a successful first season back in the Championship.

The Black Cats are still in the hunt for a play-off place having easily cemented their position in the second tier.

Tony Mowbray will have one eye on the summer transfer window already with the current season drawing to a close.

Here is the transfer business we might expect from the Stadium of Light during the off-season…

Who will Sunderland sign this summer?

In: Striker

The problem position for Sunderland all season has been at striker, with injuries and recalling of loan players hampering the team.

Ross Stewart has been electric when available, scoring 10 goals in 13 league appearances, but injuries have prevented him from contributing much further.

Ellis Simms also performed well before being brought back to Everton in January.

Joe Gelhardt hasn’t had the same kind of impact since coming in from Leeds United, so another forward will need to be targeted this summer in order to bolster Mowbray’s options.

In: Winger

Amad Diallo has been a revelation for Sunderland during his time on loan from Manchester United.

But it is unlikely that the club will be able to retain his services beyond this season, so a replacement will be needed in the summer.

The Black Cats will have a hard time finding someone as capable as the Ivory Coast international, but it should be a position that the club looks to strengthen this summer if they are to compete for promotion again next season.

Out: Jack Clarke

Clarke arrived at Sunderland off the back of a very disappointing time at Tottenham Hotspur.

The winger took a demotion from the Premier League to League One in order to revive his career.

That risk has paid off perfectly so far, with Clarke becoming a key part of Sunderland’s attack.

The 22-year-old has contributed eight goals and eight assists in the Championship this season, which has attracted the interest of Crystal Palace.

That could spell the end of his time at the Stadium of Light, if the Eagles can find an agreement with Sunderland this summer over a deal.

Out: Ross Stewart

Stewart’s contract is set to expire this summer, but the club holds a one-year extension option it can trigger to keep him for another 12 months.

But even that may not be enough to keep the Scot.

Despite injury issues, Stewart has still stood out as one of the best players in the team anytime he has been available.

January interest led nowhere, in part due to a season-ending injury, but the likes of Brentford and Bournemouth may reignite their interest in the striker this summer.