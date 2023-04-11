Stoke City could have a decent amount to spend during the summer transfer window following the sale of Harry Souttar to Leicester City in January.

Their summer spending spree in 2018 hampered their ability to spend too much in recent years - but they have operated more sensibly in recent years and that should give manager Alex Neil a bit of freedom in the transfer market.

This could potentially mean that they are less reliant on the loan market and that can only be a good thing in their quest to build for the long term and challenge for promotion back to the Premier League.

Spending a decent period of time in the Premier League during the last decade, they will be keen to establish themselves as top-tier competitors once more, though that will be a difficult aim to achieve.

The amount Nottingham Forest have spent this season just goes to show the amount of money that may be required if they want to give themselves a good chance of staying in the top flight for the long term.

Focusing on the short term though, we take a look at two players who could arrive at the bet365 Stadium and two first-teamers who could depart.

Dujon Sterling

The full-back's contract at parent club Chelsea expires in the summer and with the options the Blues already have, it would be difficult to see him getting a new contract despite the fact he can operate on both sides.

Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Ian Maatsen and Baba Rahman can all operate on the left with Reece James likely to be a regular starter on the right when fit and available.

This could allow the Potters to swoop in and seal a permanent deal for him, something that's worth doing when considering some of the shifts he's put in this season.

Only 23 at this stage, he has plenty of room to improve and it will be interesting to see whether they can come to an agreement to sign him. There won't be any shortage of playing time on offer for him in Staffordshire.

Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe's deal at Manchester United also expires in the summer and it has been reported that he will be allowed to depart the club for free.

That could be a big boost for Neil's side who may want to make an ambitious swoop for him.

His injury record is a bit of a concern but he certainly has the ability to be a major asset in the Championship and if they can keep him fit, he could be a real game-changer.

It does feel as though they could benefit from a talented replacement for Souttar and Tuanzebe could come in and be the man who takes the Australian's spot for the long term.

They may not be short of competition for his signature in the summer - but they will be able to offer him a decent amount of game time and that could help them to win this potential race.

Morgan Fox

Football League World understands Fox is the subject of interest from several teams including Coventry City, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion.

Some would argue that the Potters may be in a better position to go up than those three teams next season considering how well they have performed recently - but an exit can't be ruled out for Fox despite the fact his current team want to retain him.

With his contract expiring in the summer, the player has full control over his future and that's a blow for Neil's side who have seen him shine at times, so the 29-year-old is certainly a player to keep an eye on ahead of the next window.

If he fancies a fresh start elsewhere, it doesn't seem as though he will have a shortage of offers.

Aden Flint

Currently out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, it has been reported that the experienced defender is attracting League One interest.

He also sees his deal run out in the summer and with the Potters deciding to loan him out, it doesn't seem as though the ex-Cardiff City man is a big part of Neil's plans.

With this in mind, Flint should probably be getting his representatives to see if there's much interest in him ahead of the summer, with his spell at Hillsborough possibly allowing him to impress potential future clubs.

Although he could be a useful, experienced option to have in the dressing room, Neil may want to recruit a younger alternative as he looks to put his stamp on his side.