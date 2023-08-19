Sheffield Wednesday have made ten signings so far this summer window, as well as a number of outgoings as the club undergoes a quick transition under Xisco Munoz after his appointment in late June.

After a very turbulent summer after the club's dramatic play-off final win, Xisco has started to mould this Wednesday squad into one which he can very much rubber stamp as his own, despite a number still remaining from the Darren Moore era and beyond.

The new boss wasted no time when it came to transfer dealings, with the likes of Juan Delgado, Ashley Fletcher and Anthony Musaba adding depth in attacking areas, midfielder Momo Diaby, and Pol Valentin, Di'shon Bernard, Reece James, Bambo Diaby and Denis Vasquez added in the defensive ranks and goalkeeper union.

The latest of those additions came on Tuesday afternoon, as Wednesday completed the free transfer of the highly-rated Djeidi Gassama from French powerhouse PSG. This signing has unquestionably raised spirits among Wednesdayites, who have seen their team show glimpses of quality and spirit so far this season, but have no points to show for it.

In a bid for that to change, the Sheffield Star report that the club are still very much active in the window to bring in more additions, as well as moving players on to pastures new.

So with that being said, what business could we see take place at Hillsborough between now and the deadline?

What type of player do Sheffield Wednesday still want to sign?

The aforementioned report by the Sheffield Star highlights that Wednesday have been in dialogue with Premier League clubs over potential loan signings, with at least two in the pipeline and possibly even more to follow.

These clubs and players remain undisclosed at the present moment, but these could add the same flair and dynamism which Gassama was signed for, which should excite Wednesday fans even further.

Xisco has also made it clear that he wants a minimum of two players in each position to bolster squad depth and competition in order to aid Wednesday's ambitions of reconsolidating back in the Championship.

Who could still leave Sheffield Wednesday?

The two potential outgoings are more clear-cut in the form of Marvin Johnson and Michael Smith.

Johnson has been at Hillsborough for the past two seasons, featuring 51 times across all competitions last season, but has been alienated from plans this season.

After Wednesday's 4-2 defeat at Hull, Xisco stated that if they wanted an answer regarding his absence, they should ask Johnson rather than himself.

"If you ask him why, maybe he can tell you,” he said.

The unknown reason for his hiatus from the squad has left his future very much undecided.

Regarding Smith, there has been concrete interest in the 31-year-old, who has featured in both of Wednesday's opening two games.

Paul Warne has been eager to add Smith to his attacking ranks at Derby County, as the pair know each other significantly well from their time at South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham, for whom Smith scored 61 times in 210 outings. The Rams have struggled in their opening League One outings with 2 defeats and a solitary victory, and have also seen a loan bid for Smith rejected by Wednesday.

It remains to be seen whether Warne lodges another bid for his ex-colleague, who Xisco has spoken highly of after grabbing a consolation goal against Hull at the weekend.