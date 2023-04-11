Sheffield United will be looking to deliver a positive response to their defeat to Burnley when they host Cardiff City at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

After being reduced to ten men in the first-half of this fixture, the Blades conceded twice following the break as the Clarets took a step closer to winning the Championship title.

United are currently five points clear of Luton Town in the race for automatic promotion and have a game in hand over Rob Edwards' side.

By embarking on a winning run, the Blades will secure a return to the top-flight.

If his side does indeed go on to achieve this particular target in the coming weeks, Paul Heckingbottom's focus will soon switch to preparing United for a return to the Premier League.

Ahead of the upcoming window, we have decided to take a look at two players that the Blades could sign this summer as well as two players who could be allowed to leave the club.

Who are Sheffield United likely to sign this summer?

Sam Johnstone

According to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon last month, United have set their sights on a move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

It is understood that a move is reliant on the Blades achieving promotion to the Premier League.

Currently on course to achieve this particular target, United could secure the services of Johnstone if they pay a fee believed to be in the region of £5m to £6m.

With there being no guarantee that Wes Foderingham will sign a new contract at Bramall Lane, the Blades may have to strengthen their options in this position and thus Johnstone certainly fits the bill.

The England international recently made the 38th Premier League appearance of his career in Palace's 5-1 victory over Leeds United.

Tommy Doyle (loan)

Another player who is likely to secure a return to the Blades this summer if they achieve promotion is Tommy Doyle.

According to a separate Patreon report from Nixon, United will need to decide whether to sign Doyle or McAtee on loan from Manchester City again as only one player is allowed to be loaned from one Premier League side to another.

It is understood that United will be at the top of the queue if City opt to sanction another temporary exit for Doyle.

Given that Pep Guardiola is currently able to turn to the likes of Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Kalvin Phillips for inspiration in the heart of midfield, Doyle's game-time will be limited if he stays at the Etihad Stadium.

The 21-year-old has provided a respectable total of nine direct goal contributions for the Blades in all competitions this season and may now be ready to make a step up in level.

Who are the Blades likely to sanction departures for this summer?

Will Osula (loan)

Will Osula was loaned out by the Blades last year after making a handful of appearances during the closing stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

During his time at Derby County, the forward managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in all competitions.

Since returning to the Blades, Osula has only made one appearance for the club in the Championship.

Unlikely to establish himself as a key member of United's starting eleven next season, another temporary exit could be on the cards for Osula.

By featuring week-in, week-out for a team in a lower division, Osula could go on to improve significantly as a player.

Joe Starbuck (loan)

Another player who could be allowed to leave on loan again is Joe Starbuck.

Starbuck joined Kidderminster Harriers on a short-term loan deal last year and went on to feature on six occasions for the club.

The defender then made another temporary exit as he joined Boston United.

After making four appearances for Boston, Starbuck returned to Bramall Lane.

The next step for Starbuck in terms of his development has to be a loan switch to a team that resides in the National League or League Two this summer.