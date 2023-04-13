Middlesbrough's form has dipped of late, meaning it is now looking likely that they will have to win promotion via the play-offs if they are going to be playing Premier League football next season.

Indeed, in their last five Championship matches, Michael Carrick's side have picked up just one victory, with the other four split between two draws and two defeats.

This has not only seen them lose huge ground on Sheffield United in the race for the second automatic promotion spot, but has also seen them drop to fourth in the league standings, leapfrogged by Luton Town.

With that said, it's hard to know exactly what business will be done by the club in the transfer market this summer as we are not certain of which division they will be in.

Regardless, though, we've looked at recent speculation and came up with four potential transfers - two in, two out - that we could see at the Riverside Stadium.

OUT: Chuba Akpom

One player that could leave Middlesbrough this summer, regardless of whether they are in the Premier League or not has to be Chuba Akpom.

Any player firing goals in at the rate he has done so in the Championship is going to attract attention, and his contract situation makes the situation even more appealing for potential suitors of his.

Indeed, with the club having triggered their extension on his current deal, his contract now expires in the summer of 2024, but that still means Middlesbrough may be forced to cash in this summer.

Either that, or they risk losing him for nothing in 2024. Clubs in the Premier League have been linked with a move.

OUT: Matthew Hoppe

Another player we can see departing the Riverside Stadium this summer is Matthew Hoppe.

Having only joined the club last summer, he is still contracted at the Riverside until 2026, and a January loan move to Hibernian seemed a wise one to get him accustomed to the physicality of British football.

However, he has pulled up no trees in Scotland, and has not even been a regular for the Scottish side, making you question whether he really has the ability to succeed at Boro.

The club could loan him out once again and hope he can start to show signs of improvement, or just cut their losses altogether, depending on what league they find themselves in.

IN: Brandon Vazquez

With two strikers potentially departing, it is only natural that some may arrive.

One of these could be FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez.

Middlesbrough have been linked with him in recent days, although there is strong competition for his signature.

Vazquez scored 18 goals and registered 8 assists in MLS last season, and could be worth a punt for Carrick's side if they can land him.

IN: Alfredo Morelos

Sticking with the striker theme, Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos is another player that could potentially arrive at the Riverside Stadium this summer.

The Colombian striker is out of contract at Ibrox come the end of June, meaning he would be available on a free transfer.

Reports suggest Middlesbrough are a potential destination, but again, there are multiple clubs interested, so it won't be easy to land him.

The 26-year-old has scored 122 goals in 264 Rangers appearances, as well as register 58 assists. It would certainly be interesting to see if he could carry that into the Championship or Premier League.