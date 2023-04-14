It is set to be a nervous end to the season for Ipswich Town as they look to secure promotion to the Championship.

The Tractor Boys currently sit third in the League One table, one point behind second-placed Plymouth Argyle and two points behind leaders Sheffield Wednesday, although they do have a game in hand on the Owls meaning promotion is in their own hands.

Kieran McKenna's side were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Cheltenham Town at the Comlpletely-Suzuki Stadium on Monday as they dropped out of the automatic promotion places, while it also ended their run of eight consecutive wins and nine consecutive clean sheets.

The club backed McKenna significantly in January, spending big on Harry Clarke and Nathan Broadhead and it would be no surprise to see them do the same in the summer, particularly if they were to be promoted.

We looked at some of the potential incomings and outgoings we could see at Portman Road when the summer transfer window opens.

In - George Hirst

Hirst joined the Tractor Boys on loan from Leicester City in January and he has made an excellent impact, scoring four goals and providing one assist in his 15 league appearances so far.

It would be no surprise if McKenna attempted to bring Hirst back next season whichever division the club are in as he has established himself as one of the 36-year-old's first choices in the forward areas.

Hirst's long-term future at the King Power Stadium is uncertain and it remains to be seen whether the Foxes' new permanent manager in the summer will want to keep him, but it seems likely the Tractor Boys will be keen on his return.

In - Adam Armstrong

According to The Sun's Alan Nixon, Ipswich are plotting an ambitious summer move for Southampton striker Adam Armstrong.

Armstrong has struggled for game time at St Mary's this season and has not started a league game since Ruben Selles took over as Saints manager in February.

The 26-year-old scored 28 league goals for Blackburn Rovers in his last season in the Championship and the Tractor Boys are reportedly interested in making a move should they be promoted.

Out - Richard Keogh

Keogh arrived at the club from Blackpool in August, but he has struggled for regular game time.

The 36-year-old has made just nine league appearances this season and has not been included in the matchday squad since early February, with Clarke, Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess and George Edmundson all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Keogh's experience will be useful in the dressing room during the promotion race, but it is unlikely he has a future at the club beyond the summer when his contract expires.

Out - Sone Aluko

Aluko is another player who has found his minutes limited this campaign.

The 34-year-old has registered one assist in 19 appearances in all competitions this season, but he has not been included in the matchday squad since February.

With plenty of competition for places in the attacking areas and further investment likely in the transfer window, Aluko's contract is unlikely to be extended beyond the summer.