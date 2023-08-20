It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys have returned to the second tier following a four-year absence after their promotion from League One last season.

Kieran McKenna's side are widely expected to be competitive in the Championship this campaign and they currently sit top of the table after winning their opening two league games, following up the 2-1 win at Sunderland last Sunday with a 2-0 home victory over Stoke City on Saturday.

Ipswich have been active in the market this summer, bringing in Jack Taylor, Cieran Slicker, George Hirst and Omari Hutchinson, while the likes of Rekeem Harper, Joel Coleman, Richard Keogh, Matt Penney, Kane Vincent-Young and Joe Pigott have departed.

There is likely to be further business at the club in the coming weeks and with that in mind, we looked at some of the incomings and outgoings we could see at Portman Road before the closure of the transfer window.

In: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Ipswich are one of the clubs interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan.

Rak-Sakyi spent last season on loan with Charlton Athletic in League One, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists in 49 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks.

The 20-year-old's outstanding form at The Valley has alerted a number of clubs and the Tractor Boys face no shortage of competition for his signature, with Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Birmingham City also said to be keen.

Palace will allow Rak-Sakyi to depart temporarily again this season and Ipswich's strong start to the season could increase their chances of winning the race.

In: Axel Tuanzebe

TEAMtalk claim that Ipswich are plotting a move for former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe.

Tuanzebe came through the academy at Old Trafford, but he played just 37 games for the Red Devils and was released by the club this summer.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Stoke City, with injury limiting him to just five appearances in all competitions, but despite his lack of game time, the Potters are reportedly keen to bring him back to the bet365 Stadium.

Premier League side Sheffield United are also interested in Tuanzebe and clubs from abroad are keeping tabs, but the defender worked with McKenna during his time at Old Trafford and that could give the Tractor Boys an advantage.

Out: Freddie Ladapo

Striker Freddie Ladapo enjoyed a career-best season in front of goal last term, netting 21 times in 53 appearances in all competitions, but his game time became more limited in the second half of the campaign after the January arrivals of Hirst and Nathan Broadhead.

Lapado has made one substitute appearance in the league so far this season, but he seems unlikely to be McKenna's first choice.

The 30-year-old has been linked with League One side Derby County in a move that would see him reunite with Rams boss Paul Warne after the pair worked together previously at Rotherham United.

Derby are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements after the departure of last season's top scorer David McGoldrick to Notts County and after their poor start to the campaign, they could decide to step up their pursuit of Ladapo.

Out: Kyle Edwards

Winger Edwards scored three goals and provided eight assists in 41 appearances in all competitions for Ipswich last season, but many of his minutes came from the bench.

The 25-year-old has not been included in a matchday squad so far this campaign and McKenna confirmed that he will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

"Kyle’s someone we had conversations with at the end of last season," McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"We both agreed that he’s at the stage of his career where he wants to go and start more games and he needs to become a more regular starter.

"He’s been an important player for us, particularly as an impact player. He had a really big role last year, but he wants to go out and start more games and build his career. He’s at the stage where he wants to do that.

"Those conversations started at the back end of last season, so we’ve discussed the options for a loan move or a permanent transfer. He’s had some interest but nothing that’s been right for him yet.

"He’s been training with the group and had a really good pre-season. He’s available for the games and for the squad.

"With the Carabao Cup, to be honest, it was a decision made to help Kyle. What we don’t want to do is tie him for the season for the sake of an appearance in that competition, because you can only play for two clubs over the course of the season.

"If he was to play some minutes the other night, it would possibly limit him with loan moves this window, or maybe a permanent move in this window or the next one.

"We made that decision with him and had that discussion with him that, for the Carabao Cup game, it’d be better that he keeps his eligibility until the end of the window. After that, we’ll see.

"He’s here, he’s training well with the group and he’s an asset to us. If he stays here, he’ll be with the group. If he has an opportunity to go and play, which is what he wishes to do, then that’s something that we’ll look at as it comes in."

It seems certain that Edwards will be heading out the exit door over the coming weeks and after showing glimpses of his quality last season, he will surely attract interest.