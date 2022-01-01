2 in, 2 out: The Fulham January transfer business that could happen

Championship promotion favourites Fulham will be hoping to strengthen their side this month in what could be a crucial period for the club’s long-term future.

A finish in the top two would take away the risk of losing out in the play-offs – and promotion back to the top flight will help to soften the blow of Harry Wilson’s eight-figure purchase in the summer – also giving them another chance of remaining in the top flight.

In fairness to Marco Silva’s side, you can’t say they haven’t tried to stay up, because they have spent plenty of money in the top tier and are likely to do so once again if they secure their return, but ensuring they have a long-term plan and a suitable transfer strategy to prevent them becoming a yo-yo club will be crucial.

Before they can think about promotion and top-tier football though, they will need to fend off the likes of Blackburn Rovers, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough and an addition or two in key areas they need to strengthen can only help them to achieve their goals.

There could also be departures though considering the talent of their squad, so it promises to be an interesting month with plenty of movement at Craven Cottage

With this in mind, we have taken a look at four transfer deals that could happen between now and the end of deadline day.

In: Okay Yoksulu

The Cottagers are currently favourites to secure midfielder Yoksulu’s signature this month, according to a report from Spanish outlet Faro De Vigo.

As per the same outlet, Premier League teams are also interested in securing his signature after seeing him thrive on loan at West Brom in the second half of last season, performing admirably in the top flight away from parent club Celta Vigo.

The Spanish side, who have rarely utilised him this season, are thought to be open to selling him and a loan-to-buy deal, potentially a mandatory clause if the west London outfit are promoted back to the top tier.

Turkish international Yokuslu was linked with a return to The Hawthorns not so long ago, but it’s their second-tier promotion rivals that are ‘one of the most interested’ teams in his signature, although it would be hard to see him come in without Josh Onomah or another midfielder heading towards the exit door.

In: Phil Jones

Football League World understands the United centre-back is open to leaving Old Trafford on a temporary deal – and was weighing up offers from the Championship in a bid to revive his career after suffering from a long-term knee injury.

He was recently reported to be in with a shout of being given a chance to impress by new manager Ralf Rangnick and has been on the bench on numerous occasions recently – but he will want to be playing regularly and this is something the Red Devils may be unable to provide at this stage.

A loan move away could potentially allow him to put himself in the shop window to get a permanent start somewhere else, so he would be foolish not to take this opportunity if it comes his way, with Fulham one of the teams reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation at Old Trafford.

The Cottagers are reasonably well-stocked in this position and with Jones’ injury record, they may not want to take a chance on him. If, and it’s an unlikely if, Tosin Adarabioyo was to leave the club this month, that may open the door for Jones to arrive at Craven Cottage.

Out: Tosin Adarabioyo

24-year-old Adarabioyo was the subject of interest from Arsenal, Newcastle United and Norwich City in the summer – but Silva’s men were able to retain him and they look set to do so again during this winter window.

With the club currently in the automatic spots and under no major pressure to sell him with his contract not expiring until 2023, it would probably take a lucrative offer at this stage to lure the centre-back away from the English capital.

However, it has been recently said that West Ham and Newcastle are both monitoring his situation ahead of a potential move, with the latter potentially having the financial power to persuade Fulham to cash in on him.

The second-tier outfit are in unlikely to be in any rush to sell him at this stage, but there is only 18 months left on his deal, so that may be a factor that’s considered by the Cottagers’ officials if they are required to go to the negotiating table.

Out: Fabio Carvalho

Making a real impression from the very start of the 2021/22 campaign, Carvalho was given the EFL Young Player of the Month award for August and has received a huge amount of interest in his services in recent months.

Reports surrounding his future have died down in recent weeks, but he is yet to sign a new contract in the English capital and this will only generate more speculation about where he will be in the coming months.

As per The Athletic, the teenager will switch to new representatives this month, potentially enabling him to negotiate satisfactory terms. The same outlet have also stated the previous contract offer he rejected could be the last on offer – but it would be hard to see the Championship outfit not fight tooth and nail until the bitter end to tie their hottest prospect down to a long-term deal.

They may face a huge challenge in achieving that aim though, with elite teams across Europe all being credited with an interest in the England youth international.