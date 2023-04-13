Derby County will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend in League One as they prepare to face Bristol Rovers.

The Rams started off the Easter weekend with a routine win over the bottom-of-the-table Forest Green Rovers. However, Monday afternoon, they let slip a dominant performance that had them up 1-0 before drawing 1-1 with relegation-threatened MK Dons.

That means Paul Warne’s side have only won one of their last five games in the league, which has seen them go from being in contention for a top-two spot to falling out of the play-offs altogether.

Derby now head to a Bristol Rovers side, who have won three of their last five games and are sitting in seventh place, level on points with sixth place Bolton Wanderers.

The Rams will be desperate not to let their season fade away and will be hoping they can extend their season for a little while longer beyond these five remaining games.

As usual at this time of the year, the summer transfer window is just around the corner and will open once the 2022/23 season has concluded. This will be a chance for Warne to assess his squad and make any changes he thinks are required at the club.

Here at FLW, we have decided to take a look at two players who could join Derby this summer as well as two players who could possibly leave the club.

Who are Derby County likely to sign this summer?

Haydon Roberts (permanent)

Roberts has been on loan at Derby this season from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion and during his time at the club the defender has so far featured 32 times in League One, with him starting 13 of the last 16 league games.

After Monday’s 1-1 draw with MK Dons, Warne went on to praise the performance of Roberts and admitted the defender is “his kind of player”.

Roberts is out of contract at his parent club in the summer, and it is unsure what Brighton will do with the 20-year-old, but when asked Warne didn’t rule out signing the defender on a permanent deal.

He told Derbyshire Live: “I thought Haydon was excellent, he's got real ability to travel with the ball, and he's deceptively quick with it at his feet.

"He was a real standout performer, and I am really pleased with him. He is my kind of player. He is coachable, he is athletic, he is aggressive, and he wants to get better. We have conversations with players all the time and that will continue."

The 20-year-old is averaging 0.7 tackles and 0.9 clearances per game in the league, with his overall WhoScored.com match rating being 6.52 at this level.

Brighton is a side that is well stocked in the defensive area, and it may be that, despite still being young and one for the future, Roberts is allowed to leave the Seagulls on a free transfer this summer.

Lewis Dobbin (Loan)

Dobbin is another player that is currently on loan at Derby this season, joining from Premier League side Everton last summer.

The 20-year-old has featured in all but one game this season for the Rams, becoming an important player in the team's attack, scoring three goals and producing four assists.

The young forward is still under contract at Everton until 2025, so it is likely the Merseyside club will not rush into any immediate decision regarding Dobbin’s future. However, with a new manager in Sean Dyche coming in and players like Ellis Simms, Neil Maupay, and whoever else may come through the door this summer being ahead of Dobbin, Everton may look to send the young man on loan again next season.

Dobbin is currently averaging 1.4 shots per game and 0.6 key passes per game, with the attacker averaging an overall WhoScored.com rating of 6.43 in League One.

Who is likely to leave Derby County this summer?

Jason Knight

Knight is a player that is out of contract this summer, however Warne did reveal in January that the club do have an option to extend the midfielder’s contract.

Knight was the subject of interest last summer from Birmingham City and has been catching the eye of Premier League sides.

The 22-year-old has been a consistent presence in the Derby side since breaking into the first team, but this season he has found himself in and out of the starting XI.

It may come down to which division Derby finds themselves in next season, but whether he is a free agent or still under contract at Pride Park, he is bound to be a player in demand.

Krystian Bielik

Many may forget, but Bielik is still a player that is under contract at Derby; he is currently on loan at Championship club Birmingham, but still has another year remaining on his Rams deal.

The Poland international has managed to play regular football this campaign for Birmingham and has recently admitted that he is keeping his options open as we head into the summer.

The 25-year-old is a top earner at Derby, and that was one of the main reasons why he was sent out on loan this campaign.

Therefore, if Derby don’t seal promotion back to the Championship, it is hard to see Bielik returning to Pride Park.

Warne also admitted himself that Bielik wants to stay in the Championship and if Derby were to get promoted then different conversations would be had.

However, at this moment in time, not only are they not in the play-offs, but they also don’t look like one of the strongest sides in the top six. So, it could be argued that Derby have it all to do to seal promotion to the Championship, and if that doesn’t happen, then Bielik will likely leave Derby this summer.