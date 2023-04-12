Coventry City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship this weekend when they head to Loftus Road to face Queens Park Rangers.

The Sky Blues produced a spirited fightback in their meeting with Watford earlier this week as goals from Matt Godden and Ben Sheaf rescued a point for Mark Robins' side at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Despite the fact that Coventry have failed to win any of their last three league games, they are still in contention for a top-six finish.

Currently three points adrift of Blackburn Rovers, who occupy the final play-off spot, the Sky Blues will be determined to extend their season past the regular 46-game mark next month.

With the transfer window set to open following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign, it will be interesting to see what changes Robins opts to make to his squad over the course of the summer.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two players who could join Coventry as well as two players who could move on to pastures new.

Who are Coventry City likely to sign this summer?

Luke McNally (permanent)

As per a report from The Sun last month, Coventry are interested in signing Luke McNally on a permanent deal from Burnley.

It is understood that the Sky Blues may have to pay a fee believed to be in the region of £2m in order to secure McNally's services.

The centre-back joined Coventry on loan from Burnley earlier this year and has gone on to produce a number of impressive performances for the club.

In the 14 league games that he has participated in for the Sky Blues, McNally has made 2.6 tackles, 2.7 interceptions and five clearances per fixture and is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.40 at this level.

Given that Burnley are set to play in the Premier League next season, McNally's game-time is likely to be limited and thus a return to Coventry could be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

Lewis Wing (permanent)

As revealed exclusively by Football League World, Coventry are one of a number of sides who are keeping tabs on Lewis Wing's situation at Wycombe Wanderers.

The Sky Blues could face a battle for Wing's signature this summer as Blackburn Rovers, Rotherham United, Sunderland, Reading and Preston North End are all interested in the midfielder.

Wing has produced a number of impressive performances for Wycombe this season who are currently vying for a place in the play-offs.

As well as scoring eight goals in the third-tier during the current term, the 27-year-old has also chipped in with four assists for his team-mates.

If Coventry remain in the Championship for another year, signing Wing could turn out to be a wise call as he has made 100 appearances at this level and thus knows what it takes to succeed.

Who is likely to depart Coventry this summer?

Viktor Gyokeres (permanent exit)

If Coventry do not secure a long-awaited return to the Premier League, it would not be at all surprising if Viktor Gyokeres moves on to pastures new this summer.

The Sweden international has set the Championship alight with his attacking displays this season as he has scored 18 goals and has provided nine assists for his team-mates.

These superb performances have attracted the attention of Everton and Leeds United.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are currently leading the race for Gyokeres' signature ahead of Everton while Fulham have also been touted as a potential suitor.

Gyokeres may now feel as if he is ready to make an impact in the top-flight and thus Coventry may have to let him leave if he expresses a desire for a new challenge.

Josh Reid (loan departure)

One of the individuals who Coventry should be looking to sanction a temporary exit for this summer is Josh Reid.

Reid was loaned out by the Sky Blues to Stevenage earlier this year and is set to return to the club when the season draws to a close.

Given that he has been limited to just one appearance for the Boro since making this particular switch, the defender is unlikely to force his way into Coventry's side later this year.

Another loan move to a League Two side who are willing to offer some assurances regarding game-time could allow Reid to make considerable strides in terms of his development next season.