Charlton Athletic will be looking to build upon their recent victory over Burton Albion when they head to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town this weekend.

Since opting to hand over the reins to Dean Holden in December, the Addicks have managed to show glimpses of promise in League One.

In the 20 games that Holden has overseen at this level, the Addicks had accumulated a tally of 30 points.

Set to stay in the third-tier for another year, Charlton will be hoping to push on in this division during the 2023/24 campaign.

In order to have the best chance of challenging for promotion later this year, the Addicks will need to nail their transfer recruitment over the course of the summer.

Holden meanwhile will need to make calls regarding the futures of some of Charlton's current players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two players that the Addicks could sign this summer as well as two players who could be allowed to leave the club.

Who are Charlton Athletic likely to sign this summer?

Steven Sessegnon (permanent deal)

Signed on loan by Charlton last year from Fulham, Steven Sessegnon has managed to produce some assured performances for the club in League One this season.

Deployed predominantly in the left-back position, Sessegnon has made 1.6 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 2.2 clearances per game in the third-tier.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.71 at this level for Charlton, the defender would prove to be a good permanent addition to their squad this summer as he is clearly capable of delivering the goods in this division.

Given that Sessegnon has only made 19 appearances for Fulham since graduating from their academy, it would not be at all surprising if he is released upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

This particular call by the Cottagers would allow Charlton to sign the 22-year-old on a full-time basis as he will be on the lookout for a new club.

Todd Kane (permanent deal)

Charlton opted to bolster their defensive options earlier this year by signing Todd Kane on a temporary deal from Coventry City.

Due to injury, the defender has only managed to make two appearances for Charlton during this particular spell.

Kane recently returned to full fitness and will be looking to produce some impressive performances between now and the end of the term.

If the defender is able to illustrate that he is still capable of making a difference in League One, Charlton ought to consider signing him on a full-time basis.

Kane will become available on a free transfer this summer if Coventry opt against offering him a new deal.

Who is likely to leave Charlton in the upcoming transfer window?

Conor McGrandles (permanent exit)

Loaned out by Charlton in January to Cambridge United, Conor McGrandles has made 13 appearances for Mark Bonner's side.

Before sealing this particular switch, the midfielder failed to establish himself as a key member of the Addicks' starting eleven in the first half of the campaign as he only featured on nine occasions in League One.

When you consider that McGrandles only managed to record an underwhelming average WhoScored match rating of 6.22 in an Addicks shirt during this particular period, he will certainly face an uphill task to force his way back into the fold when he returns to The Valley.

With McGrandles' contract set to run until 2025, Charlton will be able to secure a reasonable fee for him this summer which could be used to re-invest in their squad.

Diallang Jaiyesimi (permanent exit)

Another player who could be allowed to leave the club on a permanent basis in the upcoming window is Diallang Jaiyesimi.

After only managing to record two direct goal contributions in 11 appearances for Charlton earlier this season, the 24-year-old was loaned out to AFC Wimbledon in January.

Despite dropping down a division, Jaiyesimi has not been able to make a major impact for the Dons at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

The winger's only goal to date came during Wimbledon's 2-2 draw with Hartlepool United in February.

Having missed a chunk of action this season due to injury, there is no guarantee that Jaiyesimi will be able to maintain his fitness when he returns to Charlton.

With the winger's contract set to expire in 2024, this summer represents a good opportunity for the Addicks to secure a fee for him.