Burnley will need to make quite a few additions during the summer transfer window to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the Premier League for more than one season.

Sean Dyche worked miracles within a restricted budget at Turf Moor - but Vincent Kompany will need a considerable amount to spend considering he will need to replace loanees and strengthen his squad further.

It seems as though they are already making preparations for life in the top flight, with goalkeepers Bart Verbruggen and Mads Hermansen both being linked with a move to the Championship league leaders.

The goalkeeping department is just one of several areas that need to be addressed and this is why they will need to be smart in the transfer market in their quest to both remain within their budget and add the players needed to keep them at the top level.

Ahead of the transfer window, we take a look at two players who are likely to sign for the Clarets and two who will probably make an exit.

In: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

According to the Daily Mail, Harwood-Bellis will link up with the Clarets again next season and that's a big boost for Kompany considering the defender has been a regular starter for Burnley when available.

With Jordan Beyer not certain to sign for the club permanently, CJ Egan-Riley possibly going out on loan again and Ameen Al-Dakhil potentially wanting to seal a temporary exit too if he isn't going to win much game time, they will probably need to address their centre-back department.

The Man City player is also attracting interest from Brentford, Fulham, Newcastle United and West Ham, so they will need to do everything they can to ensure that they get this deal over the line before others swoop, whether they sign him permanently or on loan again.

In: Michael Obafemi

Wales Online believe Obafemi will definitely seal a permanent switch to the Clarets following their promotion, with a clause in their loan agreement with Swansea City meaning that is now a certainty.

It's a risk to sign him considering he hasn't got a huge amount of experience in the top tier - but he's only 23 at this stage, has shown he can be a decent goalscorer and is set to join for only £3m.

And with Halil Derviosglu set to leave at the end of the season, they need to add at least one new option to their forward department, with Obafemi likely to fill that gap.

Out: Ashley Barnes

33-year-old Barnes has played his part in guiding the Lancashire side back to the top flight at the first time of asking - but he is now set to leave at the end of his contract in the summer.

This doesn't come as a major surprise considering Kompany is probably keen to recruit a younger alternative, but the attacker has been a great servant to the club and won't be short of interest when the summer comes along.

Spending a decent chunk of his career in the south, it wouldn't be a surprise if he returns there to a second-tier club.

Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City have previously been linked with a move for him.

Out: Luke McNally

According to Alan Nixon, Coventry City are targeting a permanent agreement for Luke McNally in the summer and would have to pay £2m to keep him for the long term.

Under their new owner Doug King, they may be willing to pay that amount to bring him in, knowing that he is likely to increase his valuation in the next couple of seasons as he continues to develop.

Jonathan Panzo and Callum Doyle are set to return to Nottingham Forest and Manchester City in the summer, so he would be a much-needed addition for the Sky Blues.

He isn't likely to win a huge amount of game time at Turf Moor next season, so he should be willing to make the move to the Coventry Building Society Arena.