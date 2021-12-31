2 in, 2 out: The Barnsley January transfer business that could happen

Championship strugglers Barnsley will be desperate to invest in January to avoid relegation back to the third tier after such a promising campaign last term.

Although signings alone won’t be enough to save them, the Tykes look as though they need fresh faces and sufficient replacements for key men that have left in the summer, failing to do enough during the previous window to address these gaps.

Currently sitting seven points from safety, they are in real danger of being cut adrift unless they can start picking up results, with one eye on what’s going on behind them with Derby County starting to get more and more points on the board.

Brad Collins and the likes of Mads Andersen and Michal Helik are arguably good enough as a trio to keep many second-tier sides at bay, but with the second-tier side needing to address their attack to avoid relying on Carlton Morris, it looks set to be a busy month if the club’s owners fully understand the situation they find themselves in.

But who could come? Who may go?

These are two key questions we have had a go at answering below.

In: Matt Jay

Football League World understands Exeter City attacker Jay was on the club’s radar at the end of September ahead of this window, as one of four sides that were most interested in pursuing his signature.

Along with second-tier rivals Millwall, League One outfits Ipswich Town and Portsmouth were the other clubs reported to be keeping the closest eye on his progress after seeing him dazzle in the fourth tier of English football.

Scoring ten times in 21 league matches so far this term, interest in the advanced midfielder is unlikely to cease with the Grecians inevitably bracing themselves for bids next month as sides across the EFL look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

He signed a new long-term contract at the start of the calendar year though, so it may take a big fee to lure him away from St James’ Park.

The positive for the Tykes? His wage demands shouldn’t be too high.

In: Jack Clarke

At the start of November, TEAMtalk reported that Asbaghi’s side were one of four sides monitoring Jack Clarke’s situation at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with his permanent move from Leeds United not working out for the best.

Millwall are not only competing for Jay but also Clarke too along with relegation battlers Derby County and Nathan Jones’ Luton Town said to be the other two sides in the running for the 20-year-old.

He hasn’t appeared in a single matchday squad in the English top-flight for Spurs so far this season – and looks set to head for the exit door next month with little chance of him managing to force his way back into Antonio Conte’s plans.

It remains to be seen whether Barnsley can win the race for him, but it would certainly provide them with some much-needed attacking firepower.

Out: Cauley Woodrow

West Bromwich Albion are currently considering a move for the Tykes’ skipper Woodrow ahead of the winter window, according to The Athletic’s Steve Madeley.

The 27-year-old was a key part of Baggies manager Valerien Ismael’s plans at Oakwell last term but has failed to get going this season with the club suffering a downturn in their fortunes, scoring just four times in 22 league appearances during 2021/22 so far.

His former boss could be about to offer him a route out of South Yorkshire and a likely relegation battle, but Daryl Dike seems to be the preferred target at this stage as the promotion contenders look to seal an agreement for the United States international.

However, it wouldn’t be a major surprise to see the Frenchman set his sights on Woodrow if that deal fails to materialise, already moving in the summer to take Alex Mowatt with him.

Out: Callum Styles

Not only has their skipper been linked with a departure, but also one of their most promising young players in Styles, who has played in multiple positions for the club during his time in Yorkshire.

As per The Sun, former Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are weighing up a potential move for the 21-year-old although they will need to fork out a considerable fee for his services with his contract not expiring until 2023, with the club having the option to extend his stay for a further 12 months after that.

With Ryan Christie moving from the Glasgow-based side to the EFL as he clinched an agreement to join AFC Bournemouth in the summer, it wouldn’t be a major shock to see Styles head in the opposite direction if the two sides can come to an agreement.

However, the Championship side are under no pressure to cash in on him and with a relegation battle to fight, he is most likely to remain with his current club until the end of the campaign.