Highlights Leeds United has made impressive transfer business during the summer, bringing in nine new additions to strengthen their squad.

Leeds may be looking to bring in West Brom striker Brandon Thomas-Asante and Manchester United winger Amad Diallo in January to bolster their attacking options.

Midfielders Darko Gyabi and Lewis Bate have struggled for game time and could be allowed to leave in January if suitable offers are received.

It has been an excellent start to life back in the Championship for Leeds United.

The Whites endured an incredibly disappointing campaign last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, but they look set to be among the promotion contenders in the second tier in the year ahead.

It will be tough for Daniel Farke's side to catch Leicester City and Ipswich Town, with the pair establishing a sizeable lead in the automatic promotion spots, but Leeds have built significant momentum in recent weeks.

There were a host of departures at Elland Road this summer following relegation, but the Whites did some impressive transfer business, bringing in nine new additions.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Much of Leeds' focus in January will likely be on keeping hold of the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto, but with the window fast approaching, we looked at some of the incomings and outgoings the club may be hoping for.

In: Brandon Thomas-Asante

According to Football Insider, Leeds were weighing up a late move for West Bromwich Albion striker Thomas-Asante towards the end of the summer transfer window.

The Whites were not the only club keen on Thomas-Asante, with Stoke City reportedly having a £2 million bid rejected.

Thomas-Asante joined the Baggies from League Two side Salford City for £300,000 last summer, and he enjoyed an excellent debut season at The Hawthorns, scoring nine goals in 35 appearances in all competitions as Carlos Corberan's side narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

He has remained a regular this campaign, and he has scored five goals and provided one assist in 13 appearances in all competitions so far.

Leeds have plenty of strong attacking options, but with Patrick Bamford misfiring and Joe Gelhardt seemingly out of favour, Farke could look to bolster his forward line.

Thomas-Asante's £5 million valuation could prove to be a stumbling block, but Albion may be forced to sell some of their key players in January due to their well-documented financial problems.

In: Amad Diallo

Manchester United winger Diallo was another player on Leeds' radar this summer, as per The Mirror.

Diallo enjoyed an outstanding season on loan at Sunderland last term, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 42 appearances to help the Black Cats reach the play-offs.

The 21-year-old attracted significant interest this summer, with Southampton, Leicester City, Burnley and Sheffield United also said to be keen, but he remained at Old Trafford after suffering a knee injury during pre-season.

TEAMtalk claim that United are willing to allow Diallo to depart on loan in January, and Sunderland are reportedly hopeful of bringing him back to the Stadium of Light.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag could change his stance on Diallo given his side's current problems, but should the winger be available, Leeds should do everything possible to bring him to Elland Road as he was one of the most exciting players in the Championship last season.

Out: Darko Gyabi

Midfielder Gyabi joined Leeds from Manchester City last summer for a fee of £5 million, but his minutes have been limited since his arrival at the club.

The 19-year-old has made just two appearances in all competitions so far this season, and he has not been included in the matchday squad since early September.

Swansea City and Fleetwood Town were interested in signing Gyabi on loan this summer, while French outfit Valenciennes had two bids rejected, the second of which was worth £5 million.

With competition for places from the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara, Jamie Shackleton, Archie Gray and Ilia Gruev in midfield, it is difficult to see Gyabi featuring regularly in the year ahead.

Leeds were reportedly willing to allow Gyabi to leave on loan this summer, and they could consider sanctioning his permanent departure in January if they receive a suitable offer.

Out: Lewis Bate

Like Gyabi, Bate is another midfielder who has struggled for game time since his arrival at Elland Road.

Bate joined Leeds from Chelsea in July 2021 for a fee of £1.5 million plus add-ons and a sell-on clause, and he made three senior appearances during his first season at the club.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Oxford United, scoring one goal and providing four assists in 35 appearances in all competitions for the U's.

However, Bate has not managed to force his way into the team since his return to West Yorkshire this summer, making just one substitute appearance in the EFL Cup this campaign, and he is seemingly even further down Farke's midfield pecking order than Gyabi.

Fleetwood were also linked with a move for Bate this summer, and while it remains to be seen whether the Cod Army will reignite their interest in January, Leeds will likely be keen for him to play regular football elsewhere.