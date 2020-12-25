2 in, 2 out: How Bristol City’s January transfer business could pan out as window opens next week

The last few weeks have really taken the wind out of Bristol City’s sails and Dean Holden’s men look a side that need a boost in January.

The Robins have had their wings clipped by a swathe of injuries to first-team players and despite sitting just three points outside the top six, there have been some worrying signs on the pitch as the football has been turgid at times.

City fans will no doubt be hoping to see some action when the winter transfer window opens next week but how are the South West club likely to approach it?

We’ve outlined how the window could pan out for the Robins…

In: Kasey Palmer

The Robins’ midfield is screaming out for some creativity at the moment and the 4-3-3 system we’ve seen Holden opt for regularly could allow Palmer to flourish.

He’s been impressive while out on loan with Championship rivals Swansea City and there have been reports that the Ashton Gate outfit are considering recalling him in January.

Palmer has only shown glimpses of what a brilliant player he can be at Ashton Gate so far but recalling him how could be the solution to their current lack of creativity.

The former Chelsea man looks the most likely January arrival.

In: Kasper Junker

Recent reports have indicated that City are one of a string of sides interested in the Bodo-Glimt striker, who has fired his side to the Norweigan title this season.

Junker scored 27 goals and provided 11 assists in 25 appearances in the recent Eliteserien campaign, highlighting exactly why the Robins might be keen.

The goals have dried up for the South West club recently, so looking to add some more firepower would make a lot of sense.

Out: Han-Noah Massengo

The teenager has been more involved in recent weeks but he has struggled for the Robins this term and with a number of midfielders expected back from injury, and Kasey Palmer potentially returning from loan, he may slip back down the pecking order.

With that in mind, it would be no surprise to see Massengo sent out on loan to get some more senior experience and aid his development.

The 19-year-old has shown what exciting potential he has in the past but it seems Ashton Gate might not be the right place for him right now.

Out: Famara Diedhiou

Diedhiou has gone from 2019/20 player of the year to a bit-part contributor with just two goals to his name and as his contract is set to expire next summer, he might be on the move next month.

Despite offers made to the player, no new contract has been signed and City may feel it’s in their best interest to cash in on him in January rather than letting him leave as a free agent in the summer – particularly given there has been interest in the past.

The Senegal international has become something of a fan favourite in the past few years so it would be a shame to see him leave and a replacement would certainly be needed if he did go.