Highlights Wayne Rooney's start as Birmingham City's manager has been rough, with three consecutive losses.

Despite their struggles in previous seasons, the new ownership and permanent signings have given Birmingham hope for improvement.

The club has made significant signings, including Dion Sanderson, Lee Buchanan, Ethan Laird, and Tyler Roberts, to strengthen the team.

It hasn't been a good start for Wayne Rooney in charge at Birmingham City, with John Eustace's replacement losing all three of his first games in charge.

Birmingham perhaps exceeded expectations during the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign under the guidance of Eustace but he was replaced by Rooney with the side sixth in the Championship.

He will still hope to turn Birmingham's fortunes around from previous campaigns struggling at the bottom end of the Championship, it seems as though their takeover and the addition of several permanent signings has given them a much-needed shot in the arm.

They looked to be a side full of optimism and on the rise under Eustace anyway despite their average finish last season, with Blues' boss arguably doing well to guide them to safety after being appointed just weeks before the 2022/23 season started.

The new owners have overseen a decent level of spending relative to their rivals in the Championship over the summer, as they look to improve upon seasons where they have languished at the wrong end of the table.

The likes of Dion Sanderson, Lee Buchanan, Ethan Laird, and Tyler Roberts have all been signed for transfer fees, as well as impressive additions such as Siriki Dembele and Krystian Bielik.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Signings will soon be on the agenda again, with the January window less than two months away from opening. Rooney may need them to turn the teams' fortunes around.

Here, we take a look at two incomings and two outgoings that could come to fruition in the near future or when the window opens.

Out: Josh Williams

In July 2023, Williams signed a three-year contract extension at St. Andrew's, but injuries to full-backs - including Williams himself - meant plans to send him out on loan were put on hold,

However, the arrival of Cody Drameh from Leeds freed him up for a temporary switch and on 1 September he joined League One club Cheltenham Town on loan until January 2024.

He has played six times so far for the club sat bottom of the third tier, starting just once. He is also unlikely to get much of a look in back in Birmingham with Drameh and Laird on their books and another loan until the end of the campaign looks like the best move for all parties.

In: Josef Martinez

Whilst it was expected he would have to wait until January to replenish his options, a player Rooney is reported to like has come on the market in the form of Josef Martinez.

The 30-year-old, who has amassed 66 caps for Venezuela, has just left Inter Miami of the MLS, and per Alan Nixon of Patreon, Birmingham and Rooney are keen on the new free agent.

Martinez would bring plenty of experience to the table, but there is competition for his services with Brazilian outfit Internacional said to be in talks already. He could be a player to move on quickly or complete a deal for in January if the club are unsure, but they risk missing out on bolstering their forward line.

Out: Zach Jeacock

Jeacock made no appearances in the 2022–23 season, and was on the bench for Birmingham's EFL Cup first-round match in August 2023. He is a player who is no stranger to a loan, having had three spells out on loan previously.

He rejoined Gloucester City of the National League North on 15 August on loan until 31 January 2024, and is a regular there already, playing 13 times for his new club already.

Jeacock will either need to extend that loan with Gloucester or look for another temporary home, perhaps higher up the football pyramid. The 22-year-old has next to no chance of breaking through with Blues this season and needs the game time for his development.

In: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The Crystal Palace winger is a player who was attracting plenty of interest from Championship clubs this summer after an incredible season on loan with Charlton Athletic last year.

It seemed to be a two-horse race, as both Leicester City and Ipswich Town were named as possible destinations for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. However, he stayed at Palace. According to Alan Nixon, Birmingham City as well as Blackburn Rovers and Hull City were keen on bringing the exciting youngster to their respective clubs in this transfer window.

The 20-year-old scored 15 goals and claimed a further nine assists in all competitions for the Addicks last campaign. He has played eight times in all competitions for the Eagles this term but with only two starts in the EFL Cup and a loan may be the best thing for his development come January, if Palace change their stance on him by then.