2 in, 2 out: Four transfer decisions Pep Clotet should look to make at Birmingham City this summer

Birmingham City head coach Pep Clotet has had a mixed first season at the club after taking over in challenging circumstances.

Having been handed the permanent job at St Andrews earlier this season, Clotet has gradually embedded his own style and philosophy into the Midlands based club.

Whilst form was largely inconsistent over the first six months of the season, Clotet saw his side go 13 games unbeaten in all competitions over the end of January and month of February.

Key performances from the likes of Jude Bellingham, Lee Camp and loanee Scott Hogan have played a large part in the Blues success – and they have now begun to move up the Championship table.

A play-off place does seem unlikely though – thus handing Clotet the chance to work on things further over the summer and make a number of key decisions.

One of those will highly revolve around Bellingham, who has been linked with a summer exit, having seen claims of interest from the likes of Manchester United.

Aside from the 16-year-old’s future, we have looked at four decisions Clotet should look to make ready for next season…

IN: Permanent deal for Scott Hogan

Since arriving on loan from bitter rivals Aston Villa, Hogan has been arguably one of the best performers in the Championship.

His excellent goal tally has handed Birmingham some much needed wins, and the former Stoke City man has provided Clotet with a brilliant strike force, partnering Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Hogan’s future at Villa Park is fairly uncertain, having been loaned to Stoke for the first six months of the season, making a potential permanent move to St Andrews unknown.

Clotet should do all he can to try and bring the striker to the club.

IN: A new keeper to replace Lee Camp

Birmingham have struggled for a consistent regular number one this season, having started the season with Lee Camp and replacing him with Connal Trueman before the festive period.

Camp has since returned in between the sticks, and his form has been excellent, playing an important part in the Blues’ recent form, but he is moving closer and closer to the latter years of his career.

Previous interest in Wes Foderingham could re-emerge as Clotet looks to find a long-term replacement for Camp.

OUT: Spaniard to leave the club

Having been Spain’s leading Spanish goalscorer in all divisions last season, Alvaro Gimenez arrived at St Andrews under a wave of expectation – but he failed to make an impact over the first six months of the season, and his future now looks set to be coming to an end at the club.

Currently on loan with Cadiz, Gimenez’s scoring form has continued, failing to score in his first four games for the Spanish second division side.

Clotet is unlikely to get a large transfer fee for the striker, but it is expected that he will be moved on in the summer.

OUT: Jacques Maghoma to leave

32-year-old Maghoma arrived at Birmingham in 2015 and he has since played over 150 league games for the Blues, but time on the pitch this season has been few and far between.

The winger has made seven league starts this season in the league, appearing 11 times from the substitutes bench.

That playing time has seen Maghoma contribute with just two goals, netting one and assisting one – and you have to feel that Clotet will be looking for a more consistent and impactful option over the summer.