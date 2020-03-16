2 in, 2 out: Four transfer decisions Michael O’Neill should look to make at Stoke City this summer

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has gradually improved things at the Bet365 stadium this season, but what four transfer decisions could he be faced with this summer?

Northern Irish boss O’Neill was hauled into Stoke in early-November after Nathan Jones had failed to turn things around after a poor start at the Bet365 stadium.

Life under O’Neill has gradually improved with results getting better as his time in charge progressed.

Moving away from the relegation zone with a 5-1 win over Hull City before the unplanned break, Stoke will now be looking to further push themselves up the Championship league table.

Take part in our latest Stoke City quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 14 What year did Jack Butland join Stoke? 2013 2012 2011 2009

A mid-table finish is arguably a realistic finish for Stoke if results can progress, and it will then be over to O’Neill to tinker with his squad over the summer transfer window.

Looking into the Stoke squad, we have identified four key decisions O’Neill could make to improve things….

IN: New and established wingers

It is fair to say that Stoke’s wide men this season have been poor. James McClean has been the best of the bunch, but the Irish international is currently out injured.

Tom Ince has been in poor form, and it is hard to see where else O’Neill has recognised wingers in his squad, therefore making service to the likes of Tyrese Campbell and Sam Vokes – hard to come by.

O’Neill will undoubtedly look to bring in some fresh attacking blood over the summer, and it should be the wide areas in particular that he makes one of his most urgent areas to improve.

IN: A strike partner for Tyrese Campbell

Sam Vokes and Lee Gregory have both been in the side ahead of Campbell over the course of this season, but neither are expected to have a long-term future at the club.

Campbell is young and extremely talented, but he needs someone of perhaps Premier League experience by the side of him next season.

Get the balance right and O’Neill could find a strike partnership that provide him with countless goals next term.

OUT: Tom Ince

Ince has had a drastic season at Stoke, contributing under five goals and assists combined. The former Blackpool man had been expected to create more this term, but it simply has not worked for him – and he is now likely to move on.

Quite where he could go after being with the Potters is anyone’s guess, but it certainly will not be to a Premier League club, given his lack of form this season.

OUT: Lee Gregory

Whilst Lee Gregory is fairly new to Stoke, he is one of Nathan Jones’ signings and form has not been good for the striker.

Initially starting the season as the preferred option out of him, Campbell and Vokes – Gregory has lost his place under O’Neill and with it – his future looks bleak at the club.

A move to another Championship club could be pursued this summer, but given his age of 31 – quite how high the club will be questionable.