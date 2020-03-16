2 in, 2 out: 4 West Brom transfer decisions Slaven Bilic should look to make this summer

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to secure a return to the Premier League later this year when the 2019/20 season eventually resumes.

A barnstorming start to life under the guidance of manager Slaven Bilic has resulted in the Baggies climbing up to second in the Championship standings.

Currently six points clear of third-place Fulham, West Brom ought to be confident heading into the final nine fixtures of the campaign.

However, regardless of what division his side are in next season, Bilic will be looking to make some changes to his existing squad during the upcoming transfer window.

Here, we take a look at FOUR decisions the Croatian should make in terms of transfers this summer…

IN: Krovinovic on a permanent deal

Following a relatively slow start to life at the Hawthorns after his loan move from Benfica last year, Filip Krovinovic has stepped up the mark since the turn of the year.

Now an integral part of West Brom’s side, the Croatian has been linked with a permanent move to the club in recent days.

According to Portuguese news outlet A Bola (as cited by SportWitness), the midfielder could be allowed to leave Benfica for €10m with the Baggies thought to be interested in completing a move.

Having excelled against Premier League side Newcastle United in the FA Cup earlier this month, Krovinovic could end up thriving at the highest level and thus West Brom ought to consider splashing the cash on him.

IN: A new central defender

Whilst West Brom have been superb in an attacking sense this season, their defensive record has been relatively poor in the Championship.

During the 37 league games that they have played, the Baggies have only managed to keep 10 clean-sheets.

Whereas Semi Ajayi has been impressive during his debut season with West Brom, Kyle Bartley and Ahmed Hegazi have both struggled at times to deliver the goods in the second-tier.

Taking this into consideration, Bilic ought to be looking to bolster his options at centre-back this summer as doing so could force the aforementioned trio to step up their performance levels.

OUT: Gareth Barry

After initially leaving West Brom following the culmination of the 2018/29 campaign, Gareth Barry rejoined the club on a short-term deal in November having recovered from a knee injury.

Despite being blessed with a wealth of experience, the 39-year-old has been forced to watch on from the sidelines this season due to the presence of Romaine Sawyers and Jake Livermore.

Having failed to impress during West Brom’s clash with Newcastle, it could be argued that Barry may not be able to cope with the competitiveness of the Premier League at this stage of his career if his side do indeed seal promotion.

Therefore, Bilic ought to consider parting ways with the former England international during the summer transfer window.

OUT: Chris Brunt

Having featured on a regular basis for West Brom last season, Chris Brunt would have been hoping to keep his place in the club’s starting eleven during the current campaign.

However, the 35-year-old has instead been limited to just nine appearances in all competitions by Bilic.

Given that the Baggies haven’t exactly struggled in Brunt’s absence this season, it could be argued that they ought to part ways with the midfielder this summer when his contract expires.

By moving to a club who can guarantee him first-team football, the former Sheffield Wednesday man could revitalise his career following what has been a frustrating few months at the Hawthorns.