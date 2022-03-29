2 in, 2 out: 4 realistic West Brom transfer dealings we can see happening this summer

West Brom have endured a miserable campaign as they languish in mid-table in the Championship.

The Baggies had been expected to win promotion but the season hasn’t gone to plan, with Valerien Ismael sacked and replaced by Steve Bruce earlier this year.

Bringing in the experienced boss hasn’t had the desired effect, and Bruce has already made it clear that he has eyes on next season as he looks to build a squad capable of going up.

To do that, a busy summer could be required and here we look at FOUR potential deals we could see happening…

Sam Johnstone departs

This is inevitable with the England international out of contract in the summer and he will surely get a top-flight move.

Of course, someone with his quality will be missed but Albion do have some quality younger keepers coming through in Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths. So, reducing the wage bill and giving one of the academy graduates a chance in the first XI may work out, but Johnstone’s exit is almost certain.

Daryl Dike joins Besiktas

This would be a much more surprising deal but there have been reports claiming that Daryl Dike could join Besiktas to join up with former boss Valerien Ismael.

The USA international has had a tough time since signing in January, with injuries restricting him to just two appearances so far. Therefore, both he and Albion will feel next season is the time for him to really get going in a Baggies shirt.

However, the chance to join the Turkish giants and play under a boss who clearly rates him is going to appeal, and cashing on in the 21-year-old could give Bruce the funds he needs to rebuild the squad, so it can’t be ruled out.

Matt Clarke signs permanently

The defender joined on loan from Brighton at the start of the season and he has done reasonably well.

Even though there are clearly areas of his game that he needs to improve, Clarke still brings quality to the team and the fact he is left-footed means there is a balance to the defence when he starts.

So, if the chance comes to bring him permanently for a decent fee then you would expect West Brom will take it.

Dwight Gayle rejoins

Even though Bruce has a few attacking options at his disposal, the reality is that the team lack a reliable scorer aside from Karlan Grant.

With that in mind, you would imagine finding a prolific striker will be a priority and reports have suggested Newcastle’s Dwight Gayle is a target.

The 32-year-old is unlikely to feature with the Magpies next season, so he would be open to moving and having flourished on loan at The Hawthorns a few years ago, it could be a good fit for both.