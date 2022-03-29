2 in, 2 out: 4 realistic Swansea City transfer dealings we can see happening this summer

Swansea City haven’t had the strongest season this year and they currently find themselves 16th in the league.

Thankfully for the Swans they are safe from a relegation battle sitting 20 points clear of the drop zone and now have nothing to play for as the season comes to an end.

However, Swansea will be looking to strengthen their team in the summer in hope of a better season next year so their current players will have to be proving themselves and playing for their contracts.

Here, we look at two possible signings and two possible departures at the Swansea.com Stadium this summer.

In: Nathan Young-Coombes

19-year-old Young-Coombes plays for Brentford B and currently has 28 goals to his name for the season.

The youngster has shown impressive form and is also an ex-England U17 international player. However, he is yet to get any Premier League game time under Thomas Frank.

It is reported that Frank is eager for the young player to get out on loan and develop his game and, according to The Sun, Swansea are one of three clubs interested in him as well as Bournemouth and QPR.

The 19-year-old has two years left on his contract and Brentford are not keen to part ways with the player suggesting that a loan move would be preferable.

Although Bournemouth and QPR sit higher up in the league than Swansea, both teams may be less in favour of a loan deal and more wanting permanent signings. This could be especially true if either club find themselves in the Premier League next season, Bournemouth looking certain to.

However if Swansea could get a loan deal for the youngster, it could really boost them going forward. Although top scorer Joel Piroe has 17 goals to his name this season, below him is Jamie Paterson with nine, so adding more goals to the squad will really help them push on.

In: George Dobson

With uncertainty over the future of Flynn Downes, Swansea may look at bringing in a replacement such as George Dobson from Charlton Athletic.

Although Charlton haven’t had the best season in League One themselves, Dobson has been a mainstay in the team making 31 league appearances for his side this season.

The 24-year-old has been a standout player at Charlton this year and given their lower position in both the football pyramid and the table, he’s unlikely to cost Swansea too much either.

However, there is no doubt the player would be eager to step up if the opportunity was presented to him and he could also help to strengthen Swansea’s side.

Out: Jamie Paterson

Despite having a good season with Swansea this year, there has reportedly been a dispute between the player and club over the contract.

According to The Athletic, Swansea could trigger a one year extension on Paterson if he made 25 appearances this season.

Unsurprisingly, Swansea chose to do so following his nine goals and seven assists so far this season.

However, Paterson is reportedly unhappy over the contract due to the fact that his wage hasn’t risen.

The 30-year-old has played for Swansea since but with reported interest in the player from QPR, Blackburn and Huddersfield earlier this year, whether or not he’ll stay put in Wales is unknown.

Out: Yan Dhanda

Since joining the club in 2018, Dhanda has found it hard to get himself a solid place in the team this season.

Although he had a great start to his time with the Swans and made 31 appearances in all competitions last season, this season he has made only three.

Swansea boss Russell Martin confirmed there had been bids for the young player in January but nothing the club felt was the right offer.

However, with the 23-year-old’s contract up in the summer, it looks likely he will be departing the club.