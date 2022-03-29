2 in, 2 out: 4 realistic Sunderland transfer dealings we can see happening this summer

Sunderland still have everything to play for as the season draws to a dramatic close.

The Black Cats are seventh in the League One table with only seven games left this campaign.

Alex Neil’s side are outside the play-off places by two points, but have the likes of Wycombe Wanderers and Ipswich Town also breathing down their necks.

Sunderland have some crunch ties coming in the final weeks of the season as they look to secure a Championship place.

But here we look at two players who could go and two who could come in this summer at the Stadium of Light…

In: Josh Stones

According to Football Insider, Sunderland have a keen interest in bringing the non-League player to the club this summer.

Sunderland will face competition from Wigan Athletic and Scottish champions Rangers for the signature of Stones.

Stones is an 18-year old forward who has bagged 15 goals this season for Guiseley.

This would be an exciting prospect for Sunderland if they could get the deal over the line.

Out: Ross Stewart

Norwich City are keeping tabs on Sunderland forward Ross Stewart according to reports.

Stewart is the top scorer in League One so far this season, having scored 22 times.

This would be a big loss for Sunderland, but one that should surely see them earn a significant pay day from the Premier League side.

In: Nathan Broadhead

Nathan Broadhead has spent the season at the Stadium of Light on loan from Premier League side Everton.

But a report has suggested that the Toffees could be willing to part ways with Broadhead a year away from his contract expiring, in order to cash in on his season in League One.

Sunderland would surely be in pole position to capture the signing of the defender given his performances this season.

This would be a good addition to the Sunderland side regardless of which division they compete in next season.

Out: Bailey Wright

The defender is out of contract at the end of the season and it remains to be seen if Sunderland are open to negotiations over a new deal.

Wright has featured 30 times so far this season, starting 21 games in League One for Sunderland.

This has only been his second full season with the club, but it could be his final one as the 29-year old awaits a decision on his future with the Black Cats.