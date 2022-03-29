2 in, 2 out: 4 realistic Stoke City transfer dealings we can see happening this summer

Stoke City have had a tough time in the Sky Bet Championship this campaign.

Their early season form suggested a play-off push might be on the cards, but that soon faded away when their results quickly turned around.

The Potters managed to pick up three points last time out against Millwall, but prior to that, had been on a dreadful run, which sees them currently sitting 15th in the league table.

With that being said, Michael O’Neill and the Stoke hierarchy have a big job on their hands this summer, so we took a look at two potential in’s and out’s we can see happening at the Bet 365 Stadium.

OUT: Benik Afobe

One transfer we can certainly see happening is Benik Afobe leaving the club on a permanent basis.

The striker is currently on loan at Millwall and Gary Rowett has expressed interest in bringing the forward to The Den permanently if a deal can be struck at the right price.

Given he only has one year remaining on his contract, this summer could be a good time for Stoke City to offload the 29-year-old.

IN: Josh Maja

Not necessarily permanently, but we could see Josh Maja returning to Stoke City on loan again this summer.

The striker joined from Bordeaux in the January window and has made nine appearances for the Potters so far.

Maja has expressed a desire to move back to England, and if he can’t get a move permanently away from Bordeaux, a loan move back to Stoke, or even a permanent one if the price is right, could be agreed.

OUT: Peter Etebo

Nigerian midfielder Peter Etebo is another Stoke City player that could be heading towards the exit door this summer.

Etebo is currently on loan at Premier League side Watford, and is reported to have a clause which means the Hornets must buy Etebo should he make a certain number of appearances for them.

Etebo had looked promising in his first few weeks at Vicarage Road before an injury halted his progress.

The 26-year-old has recently recovered, though, and he should feature enough times to activate his buy clause and join the Hornets permanently this summer.

IN: Liam Moore

Moore joined from Reading in the January window, but due to an injury has only made four appearances for the Potters so far.

Given his Championship experience, though, this could be one Stoke may try to get done on a permanent basis this summer – particularly given Reading’s financial issues.

Reading also have Stoke’s Tom Ince on loan at the moment – perhaps some sort of arrangement can be agreed this summer if both sides were interested in keeping their respective loanees.