2 in, 2 out: 4 realistic Reading FC transfer dealings we can see happening this summer

Regardless of which division they are in next season, Championship outfit Reading face a rebuild in the summer with several key players out of contract.

Not only this, but they will also be looking to offload some of their high earners including Liam Moore, as they look to become a more sustainable club after being sanctioned by the EFL for breaking profitability and sustainability rules.

This may mean a few players including Moore may leave despite being contracted to the club beyond this summer, with financial mismanagement causing fan anger at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in recent months.

Inevitably, players will have to come through the door to replace those that have left if the second-tier side want to be a competitive force in the second or third division next season, though they will need their recruitment drive to be a shrewd one with the business plan they agreed with the EFL last November restricting what they can spend during the next transfer window.

This will be a challenge – but also a potentially exciting project for a new manager – though it will be a nervous few months for the club’s supporters who know how important this window will be for their long-term future.

Looking ahead to that period, we have selected four transfers we could see happening in Berkshire when the next window opens.

In: Brandon Thomas-Asante

Thomas-Asante is currently being monitored by the Royals ahead of a potential summer move, as per an exclusive from Football League World.

Recording 11 goals in 34 competitive appearances this term, the 23-year-old certainly has the goalscoring pedigree to be an attractive option to a team higher up the English pyramid than League Two outfit Salford City.

However, the Berkshire club may face a real tussle for his signature with Cardiff City, Swansea City and a selection of League One sides thought to be tracking him at this moment in time.

Paul Ince’s men are in desperate need of another forward with Andy Carroll leaving the club in January to link up with West Bromwich Albion and George Puscas having the opportunity to make his loan move to Italian club Pisa a permanent one.

They can’t spend too much on a forward considering the restrictions of their business plan, so plucking players from the lower leagues may be the strategy they go for.

In: Jay Fulton

This may be slightly optimistic, but Jake Bidwell was allowed to leave for Coventry City on a free transfer in January despite still being under contract at Swansea City and with central midfielder Fulton only making 11 league appearances this term, he may be able to leave for a cut-price deal too.

His deal doesn’t expire until 2024 so Russell Martin’s men may demand a considerable fee for him, potentially taking the Royals out of the race, but they may be able to negotiate an affordable package if no other sides come in for him during the summer.

Considering the 27-year-old hasn’t had a real chance to shine during 2021/22, he may not be the subject of other approaches so it’s definitely one worth going for considering how integral he was to the Swans when Steve Cooper was at the helm.

League rivals Barnsley and Blackpool have both been linked with a move for Fulton in recent months though, so it remains to be seen how easy it will be to get a deal over the line.

Out: John Swift

One man who looks set to head for the exit door in the summer is ex-Chelsea man Swift, who has been the club’s standout performer this season.

He may have had some quiet periods in recent months, but his 11 goals and 13 assists in 35 league appearances this season have been crucial in the Royals’ quest to survive and his importance was reinforced by his introduction against Blackburn Rovers earlier this month.

He has the ability to change games and this is why he has been linked with Premier League sides in recent months, with Burnley, Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers reported exclusively by Football League World to be monitoring his situation at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

He may not have moved away during January – but this is probably so he can weigh up his options in the summer and there won’t be a shortage of offers on the table for his services.

Out: Josh Laurent

The 26-year-old hasn’t been in great form this season, which may affect the offers he’ll have in the summer if he decides to move on when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Nonetheless, the midfielder has shown promising flashes during 2021/22 and was one of the Royals’ best performers last season, attracting interest from the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion and Scottish Premiership champions Rangers last May.

As per Football Insider, he has also been the subject of a bid from Nottingham Forest, though it’s currently unclear if are still interested in the midfielder at this point. James Garner may not return to the City Ground in the summer though, so Laurent could come in to provide more depth in that position.

Financially, it may make sense for him to move on with his current side only able to offer him a modest salary due to the restrictions they will be operating under.