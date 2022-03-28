2 in, 2 out: 4 realistic QPR transfer dealings we can see happening this summer

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to get their play-off push back on track this weekend by securing a positive result in their showdown with Fulham.

The R’s recently slipped to eighth in the Championship standings following a run of four defeats in five league games.

Despite this slump, QPR are still only two points adrift of the play-off places and thus there is every chance that they will be able to extend their season past the 46 game mark in May.

Regardless of what division they find themselves in next summer, QPR will engage in some transfer business during the upcoming window.

Here, we have decided to take a look at four realistic transfer dealings that could happen at the club over the summer…

In: Andre Gray (permanent deal)

Andre Gray has managed to step up his performance levels in recent times for QPR as he has provided an attacking outlet for the club in the absence of Lyndon Dykes who has missed the last seven league games.

The forward, who joined the R’s on a season-long loan deal from Watford last year, has provided four direct goal contributions in his last four league appearances.

By delivering the goods for QPR on a consistent basis between now and the end of the campaign, Gray could convince Mark Warburton to make a permanent move for him in the summer transfer window.

With there being no guarantee that Gray will be able to force his way into Watford’s side next season, it could be argued that joining the R’s on a full-time basis would be a wise decision in terms of his career.

In: A new left wing-back

When you consider that Sam McCallum is set to return to Norwich City when his loan deal expires following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign, QPR will unquestionably need to bolster their options at left wing-back in the summer.

Although Lee Wallace has managed to produce some respectable performances in this particular role, he has missed a host of games due to injury this season.

By signing a player who knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level, QPR may be able to push on in the 2022/23 campaign.

Out: Macauley Bonne

Signed by QPR in 2020, Macauley Bonne struggled to deliver the goods at Championship level last season as he only managed to score three goals in 34 appearances at this level.

Loaned out to Ipswich Town last year, the forward has gone on to provide 14 direct goal contributions in the third-tier.

Given that QPR are currently able to call upon the services of Dykes and Charlie Austin, there is no guarantee that Bonne will be able to make inroads on their squad next season.

Keeping this in mind, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Warburton opts to sanction a permanent exit for Bonne in the summer transfer window if the forward attracts interest from elsewhere.

Out: Chris Willock

Whereas it is safe to say that QPR will not want to lose Chris Willock this summer, they may find it extremely difficult to keep him at the club if they fail to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Before sustaining a season-ending hamstring injury, the 24-year-old produced a host of eye-catching performances in the Championship for the R’s.

As well as scoring seven goals, Willock managed to provide his team-mates with 11 assists in 35 league appearances.

If a Premier League outfit opts to make a move for Willock, the former Huddersfield Town loanee may try to push a deal through in order to give himself the opportunity to play at the highest level next season.