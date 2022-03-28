2 in, 2 out: 4 realistic Preston North End transfer dealings we can see happening this summer

Preston North End could be set for an exciting summer – especially if the takeover of American businessman Chris Kirchner goes through.

After failing to buy Derby County, Kirchner has turned his attentions to Deepdale and negotiations over a purchase remain ongoing.

He will be getting a solidified Championship club who want to make that step to the next level, but it will highly likely not be this season with the play-off places looking too much of a stretch for the Lilywhites.

Manager Ryan Lowe will have seen enough of his squad now to know where he needs to improve and where he needs to cut away some of the deadwood, so let’s look at two ins and two outs that could happen at PNE this summer.

IN: Conor Grant

One position that Lowe needs to greatly improve on is at left wing back, where Josh Earl has not been convincing enough this season to be considered a starter for next season.

There are also long-term fitness concerns over the experienced Greg Cunningham, meaning that a wing-back on that side of the pitch is vital.

And Lowe could turn to his former club in Plymouth Argyle to try and bring Grant back to the north of England, with his roots firmly being in Liverpool.

The 26-year-old came through the Everton academy as a midfielder and had loan spells at the likes of Motherwell, Doncaster and Ipswich, but since being turned into a wing-back at the Pilgrims he’s really excelled.

After notching 11 assists from that position last season, Grant has scored seven times in 2021-22 in League One whilst also bagging four assists – he could be ready for a step up to the Championship but North End would have to pay a transfer fee for his services.

OUT: Jordan Storey

Storey arrived at Deepdale in 2018 as a promising centre-back from Exeter City, but with just 13 EFL appearances to his name he was still wildly inexperienced.

He had long spells both in and out of the team under Alex Neil, but he was a regular for Frankie McAvoy earlier this season until his departure at the beginning of December.

Lowe did not give Storey an opportunity when he arrived though and he was shipped out on loan to League One sleeping giants Sheffield Wednesday to gain regular minutes between now and the end of the season.

Storey has impressed at Hillsborough, helping to keep seven clean sheets in his 13 appearances so far and his performances in general have been very solid.

If Wednesday have the money to bring the 24-year-old in on a permanent basis in the summer then it is a deal that PNE may end up considering, depending on the size of the bid on the table.

IN: Marlon Fossey

It’s not only the left flank that needs strengthening at Deepdale but it’s the right-hand side of the pitch as well.

Brad Potts has filled in as a wing-back since January and whilst he’s put in some good performances there, Lowe will want someone with a bit more attacking guile and speed.

And they could swoop for Fossey, who has had a productive time of things on loan at Bolton Wanderers from Fulham since arriving at the Trotters in January.

The 23-year-old American tallied up five assists under Ian Evatt until his season was ended by a knee injury and he possesses the pace and attacking output that Lowe wants from a wing-back, whilst also being solid defensively.

He will likely not have any future at Fulham once they’re inevitably promoted to the Premier League, so PNE could potentially make a major play.

OUT: Matthew Olosunde

PNE fans were excited to welcome Olosunde to the club from Rotherham United in the summer – but he’s barely been seen.

The 24-year-old American, once of Manchester United, suffered an injury before the start of the season and then wasn’t seen until December, where he featured in Frankie McAvoy’s last game in charge before pulling up again with an injury setback.

Lowe gave Olosunde a go against Swansea back in January as a first-half substitute, however since then he hasn’t been in a matchday squad and he wasn’t selected in the 25-man squad when the transfer window closed.

You have to assume that Lowe will be looking to upgrade at right wing back and Olosunde will likely be a casualty if the club can find a buyer or a team to loan him in.