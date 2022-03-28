2 in, 2 out: 4 realistic Nottingham Forest transfer dealings we can see happening this summer

Nottingham Forest will be preparing for a very busy summer transfer window regardless of what league they are in next season.

The Reds have come on leaps and bounds since Steve Cooper arrived in the dugout and the Welshman has elevated the appeal of the club as a potential new destination in the Championship.

Forest’s success this season has been hugely accelerated by some outstanding loan additions and those players’ futures being decided this summer will lead to a rebuild, especially if promotion is not achieved.

With Djed Spence, Max Lowe, James Garner, Philip Zinckernagel and Keinan Davis all set to return to their parent clubs at the end of the season, future planning for the first team and the quintet’s replacements will already be underway.

Here, we have taken a look at four realistic transfer dealings we can see happening this summer…

In: Keinan Davis

Davis, even though he is contract at Aston Villa until the summer of 2024, seems like the most likely loan player to be purchased on a permanent deal next season.

Max Lowe could be an option but with Garner and Spence having the Premier League on their mind and Zinckernagel’s fate likely to be decided by the next Watford manager, Davis will be a desirable permanent transfer potentially for both parties.

The 24-year-old has struggled for regular first team football at Villa Park and currently having such a positive experience at the City Ground, it would be very surprising if there was not a mutual push to extend his stay.

In: Ryan Giles

Left wing back could be an area to address in the summer for Forest with Lowe on loan and Gaetan Bong approaching the end of his contract.

This seemed like possibly the final season Giles would spend on loan in the Championship before competing in the Wolverhampton Wanderers first team, especially after his start to the season with Cardiff City.

However, the 22-year-old has not been as effective in his new environment, signing for Blackburn Rovers on loan for the rest of the season on 31st January, and therefore may embark on one last second tier spell next season.

With Cooper’s reputation for developing young players, Forest could be seen as the ideal destination for Giles by Wolves, even if they do win promotion to the top-flight.

Out: Gaetan Bong

As previously alluded to, Bong will likely depart the City Ground this summer when his contract expires.

The Cameroon international has only managed four league starts for the club this season and will be deemed surplus to requirements, particularly with Jack Colback admirably filling in at left wing back in patches this term.

Out: Tobias Figueiredo

Figueiredo could see consistent first team opportunities between now and the end of the season and, due to injuries to Steve Cook and Scott McKenna, the 28-year-old may have the chance to earn a new contract with his performances on the pitch.

Although, with the signing of Cook as an example, it does not seem like Cooper has that much faith in Figueiredo and Jonathan Panzo and Loic Mbe Soh provide more exciting longer term options from the fringes.