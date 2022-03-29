2 in, 2 out: 4 realistic Middlesbrough transfer dealings we can see happening this summer

Middlesbrough could still yet end up in the play-off spots and potentially even in the Premier League if they succeed in that competition come the end of the campaign.

Regardless of where they are playing their football next season though, it looks like there will be plenty of dealings happening over the course of the transfer window.

With Chris Wilder eager to ensure his team continue to push on – and with the former Sheffield United boss still yet to have a full summer window as manager of the club – he could be set for a squad reshuffle given the chance.

He’ll certainly want to put his own mark on the team and have only the players who can fit his system – so here are four potential transfer deals that could come to fruition when the window opens.

1 in: Ross Sykes – Accrington Stanley

One name who could come in – and could be a shrewd signing – is Ross Sykes from Accrington Stanley. There’s already an interest there as reported by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon and they could finally move for him in the summer.

The 23-year-old has only ever played in Leagues One and Two but has become an established player in the third tier now and after a season with only nine appearances in the last campaign, he has now become a mainstay in the first-team.

With 34 appearances and seven goal contributions, he has become a threat offensively and has also continued to be solid at the back to boot. Considering his age and the potential too – as well as the fact that Stanley are likely to stay in the third tier and Boro could offer him the chance to play higher up – a deal could very much happen.

1 in: Jeff Hendrick

Another name who has previously been linked with a switch to Middlesbrough (via Alex Crook of talkSport) is Jeff Hendrick and interest could emerge again this summer.

The player ended up on loan at QPR after the club were reportedly keen to bring him in back in January. He’s gone on to play in nine league games for the Hoops so far and hasn’t looked out of place in the Championship – and considering his experience he could be a good addition to make at the end of the campaign.

He may not be needed at Newcastle, with the Toon willing to send him out on loan and also able to now spend on whoever they like when the window opens. If Boro stay in the second tier, then Hendrick is proven much higher up and could really help them kick on again next season. If they are promoted though, then the 30-year-old knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Premier League and stay up, so could be valuable again.

Hendrick then could be a signing, on a relatively cheap deal, that could benefit Chris Wilder’s team in the summer.

1 out: Djed Spence

It looks more and more likely that Spence will end up on his way out of Boro this summer, despite the side likely not wanting to sell him on.

He’s been in exceptional form on loan at Nottingham Forest this season and based on how superb his showings have been at the City Ground, you would think Chris Wilder will want to hold onto him and use him going forward in either the Premier League or Championship.

However, he’s also caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs in England and around Europe – and with the money that will likely be on offer, with Boro quoting they want £20m as reported by the Express, they may have no choice but to let him go.

The interest is likely to be high and the cash is likely to be thrown at the club for his signature – and it means he will probably end up elsewhere.

1 out: Uche Ikpeazu

Another man who could be shown the exit door at Boro is Ikpeazu, who has already been shipped out on loan to Cardiff this season.

Having managed only eight starts since the move to the Riverside Stadium, he featured even less when Chris Wilder came into the club and it ultimately led to him being allowed to leave on a short-term basis in the winter transfer window.

He’s shone with the Bluebirds though despite not making a single start, bagging three goals in nine appearances and looking like a great option for the side off the bench. It doesn’t appear as though he will be in the future plans at Middlesbrough though considering how much he has been utilised since Wilder came in and with the player clearly capable of doing a job in the Championship, it should lead to some interest and a move away.