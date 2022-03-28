2 in, 2 out: 4 realistic Luton Town transfer dealings we can see happening this summer

Luton Town have emerged as the perfect example of exactly how far smart recruitment can take a club, with the Hatters operating on a comparatively small budget to their Championship counterparts.

Not only has there been a focus on recruiting the right footballers, but Nathan Jones has stressed the importance of bringing the right people into the football club too.

Sitting third in the Championship, Luton are currently battling for promotion to the Premier League, with it being difficult for the Hatters to start addressing their summer recruitment as a result.

Here, we take a look at four realistic transfer dealings we can see happening at Kenilworth Road this summer…

IN: Elliot Anderson

Nathan Jones is an admirer of Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson, who is currently on loan with Bristol Rovers.

Jones admitted to Luton Today that the reason they did not bring the 19-year-old to Bedfordshire in January was that there was no option of the deal becoming permanent.

With Newcastle United looking like they could have a big summer when it comes to their recruitment, Anderson could find himself even further down the pecking order at St James’ Park, which could pave the way for the Hatters to reignite their interest.

IN: Max Johnston

Luton were credited with an interest in Motherwell defender Max Johnston in early March, as per a report from the Daily Record.

The Hatters, who are joined by Sheffield United in pursuit of the 18-year-old, is currently on loan in the Scottish Championship with Queen of the South.

Operating primarily as a right-back, Johnston has also been deployed in midfield, proving to possess excellent levels of versatility in the early stages of his career.

OUT: Elliot Thorpe (on loan)

Elliot Thorpe displayed excellent levels of ability and promise when given his first-team debut in February, playing his part in Luton’s 3-0 victory over Cambridge United in the FA Cup.

The 21-year-old, who could quite easily be deemed ready to challenge for a place in the squad next season, could just as easily be sent on loan to bridge the gap of being on the fringes to challenging for regular inclusion.

Thorpe is a really exciting prospect who Luton have in their hands, with the young midfielder possessing lots of desirable attributes that should see League One clubs emerge interested.

OUT: Dion Pereira (on loan)

Similarly, Dion Pereira could head out on loan again next season, with the 22-year-old currently on a temporary spell with Bradford City.

The young winger has certainly impressed at Valley Parade thus far and could be tasked with a top-end League One move to further aid his progression next season.

However, like Thorpe, should the Hatters remain in the Championship, then Pereira is someone who could be brought into the squad at Luton for more regular inclusion.