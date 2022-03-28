2 in, 2 out: 4 realistic Huddersfield Town transfer dealings we can see happening this summer

Huddersfield Town have a lot to play for in the coming weeks of the 2021/22 season.

A couple of ropey results for Carlos Corberan’s side appear to have killed their outside chance of automatic promotion, but there’s still the play-offs to fall back on.

April’s schedule will decide whether or not Town are playing off for a place in the Premier League come 2022/23, with that potential outcome likely to shape what takes place over the course of the summer transfer window.

Looking ahead to what might come in the summer, we explore a couple of ins and outs that might be on the horizon:

In: Tino Anjorin

Anjorin is currently on the books with Huddersfield, who he joined on loan from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The midfielder arrived with a metatarsal injury and, in truth, has struggled to get going in the limited games he’s played.

That could change during the run-in (Huddersfield could do with that), but beyond this season, there might be a chance to re-sign Anjorin.

Chelsea clearly trust Huddersfield with the development of their young talent, with some of the work done with Levi Colwill this season absolutely superb.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a deal done for Anjorin to return for a full season.

Out: Lewis O’Brien

The expectation is that O’Brien will be playing Premier League football next season.

He’s quickly established himself as one of the hottest properties in the EFL this season, shining in the Huddersfield midfield.

Whether it’s with Town or not, you’d expect to see O’Brien in the top-flight next season.

The Sun have already linked AFC Bournemouth with a move for O’Brien in the summer if they win promotion, whilst Leeds United’s name is never a million miles away from links to the midfielder.

In: Carel Eiting

Again, Eiting is a player currently on the books at Town, albeit on a short-term contract.

Since re-signing for the club in the January transfer window, there’s not been much opportunity for Eiting to impress, due to the form of others and a couple of injury niggles.

However, it also wouldn’t be a surprise to see Huddersfield re-sign Eiting on for 2022/23, particularly in the event of O’Brien moving on.

Out: Reece Brown

Brown’s contract with Huddersfield is ticking down and it’s highly likely he will be moving out of the club in the summer.

The 26-year-old has made just one appearance for Huddersfield since joining the club, with three separate loan spells at Peterborough United following.

Since returning to Posh, Brown has made eight appearances, six of which have come in the Championship.

He may well have a future at that level, it just doesn’t feel like it will be with Town.

