2 in, 2 out: 4 realistic Derby County transfer dealings we can see happening this summer

It looks set to be an important summer for Derby County, who will likely be preparing for life in League One.

Their preparations for the 2022/23 campaign are going to be impacted hugely by whether a takeover deal can be completed and how quickly a new owner can take charge.

Wayne Rooney’s hands have been tied in previous windows but assuming the Rams aren’t under a transfer embargo this summer, we’ve highlighted four bits of business we could see happening…

IN: Frank Fielding

David Marshall left in January while both Kelle Roos and Ryan Allsop are out of contract in the summer so Derby may look to recruit a new look goalkeeping unit ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Frank Fielding enjoyed some of the best years of his career in his previous spell with the Rams and was linked with a move to Pride Park in January.

He’s out of contract at Stoke City at the end of the season, which could mean we see him back in a Derby shirt next term.

OUT: Tom Lawrence

Derby captain Tom Lawrence has enjoyed an impressive season – scoring 10 times and providing five assists – but has continued to be linked with a move away from the club.

A host of Championship clubs were reportedly interested in January, including Bournemouth and QPR, and with his contract expiring in the summer, it’s hard to see him playing League One football next term.

The Wales international is unlikely to be short of suitors in the second tier so we can expect to see him depart.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Derby County’s stadium that all Rams fans should get correct

1 of 11 The capacity of Pride Park is 33,834. True or false? True False

IN: Teden Mengi

If Rooney is still at the helm in the summer, you have to feel he’ll look to make the most of his links to Manchester United.

One of the key positives of the past 12 months or so has been the development of young players at Derby and that should make the club an attractive destination for the Red Devils to send loanees.

19-year-old Teden Mengi is a candidate to leave United on loan for the 2022/23 campaign and has spent time at Pride Park in the past.

He moved to Birmingham City in January despite links to Derby but it would not be a huge surprise to see him back with the Rams in the summer.

OUT: Eiran Cashin

Eiran Cashin has been one of a number of impressive young players that has broken through under Rooney this season but there will be serious concerns that he could follow the likes of Festy Ebosele and Luke Plange out of the East Midlands club.

The 20-year-old centre-back has become a mainstay in the starting XI but is out of contract in the summer and Derby are unable to offer him fresh terms given the ownership situation.

He’s not looked out of place at Championship level and it would be a surprise if there aren’t other EFL clubs waiting to swoop for him should he become a free agent.