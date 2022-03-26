2 in, 2 out: 4 realistic Coventry City transfer dealings we can see happening this summer

Coventry City are on course for top half finish this season after being tipped to struggle in the bottom half.

Mark Robin’s side have surprised many and have barely dropped into the bottom half of the table this season.

It’s remarkable progress for a team who were languishing in the lower echelons of the football pyramid which should serve as a platform for improvement next season.

The football being played by the Sky Blues, coupled with the development of players in Robins’ side could serve as an attractive move for players with Coventry hoping to build upon their positive season.

But, Coventry operate a strict budget which could mean there are players who could move on to make way for new recruits coming in.

With all that in mind, we’ve highlighted four realistic Coventry City transfer dealings we can see happening this summer.

IN: Jake Clarke-Salter

Jake Clarke-Salter has impressed at the CBS Arena this season having arrived on loan from Chelsea in the summer. He of course forms part of the ‘Chelsea loan army’ and is currently on his 5th loan spell away from Stamford Bridge and with his contract due to expire in the summer, Coventry should make their move.

He adds balance to the back three Robin’s likes to deploy and is comfortable with the ball at his feet and having made 28 appearances this season, he’s played his part in the division’s more impressive defences.

OUT: Martyn Waghorn

Martyn Waghorn has disappointed this season following his arrival on a free transfer in the summer. He’s only managed 23 appearances this season, and scored just the once and may probably be one of the higher earners in the squad.

As well as this, he doesn’t quite suit the formation Robin’s likes to deploy with the likes of O’Hare being favoured behind Gyokeres and Godden as a front two.

To keep the budget balanced, Waghorn could be one of those who makes way for new recruits come the summer.

IN: Ronan Curtis

Ronan Curtis has the profile of a player Coventry need to add. He’s a creative player who will help support Callum O’Hare who is heavily relied upon by Coventry, and is versatile, giving Robin’s more options.

The Republic of Ireland international has got seven assists and five goals to his name so far and with a year left on his contract and Portsmouth looking unlikely to be promoted from League One, Curtis could be open to offers.

OUT: Jodi Jones

There’s no doubting the talent Jones possesses, but his career has been cruelly held back as a result of injuries he’s suffered throughout his short career so far.

Again, with a tight budget and small squad in mind, Jones could be a player who’s moved on in the summer as Robins puts together a squad that is capable of pushing higher in the Championship. Jones perhaps falls into the category of player who needs consistent game time to reach a level that is needed in the Championship, something he’s unlikely to get with the Sky Blues.