2 in, 2 out: 4 realistic Cardiff City transfer dealings we can see happening this summer

It will be interesting to see how busy Cardiff City are during the summer transfer window, with the Bluebirds managing to turn things around in regards to performances and results.

Steve Morison will be eyeing up the play-off positions as a target for next season, something that their more recent form would justify.

Here, we take a look at four realistic transfer dealings that we could see come to fruition in the summer…

IN: Tommy Doyle

Cardiff will be keen to secure another loan agreement with Manchester City for Tommy Doyle, with the 20-year-old impressing since switching Germany for Wales in January.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Cardiff City’s stadium that all Bluebirds supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the Cardiff City Stadium? 32,908 33,280 33,506 34,056

Proving to be a real threat going forward, he has also shown the relentlessness and intelligence out of possession needed to thrive in a central midfield position.

Given his consistently high level of performance since joining the Welsh club, it remains to be seen if the young midfielder draws much interest from elsewhere in the summer, although, Cardiff have proven to be a trusted destination.

IN: Uche Ikpeazu

Uche Ikpeazu is another who has impressed whilst on loan with the Bluebirds this season and someone who Cardiff could target again in the summer.

Interestingly, the Middlesbrough loanee is likely to be available for a permeant transfer in the summer, as per a Wales Online report, however, his £750,000 price tag appears to be a problem at this stage.

Netting three times in eight starts for the Bluebirds, Ikpeazu’s ability to score goals, combined with his physicality and link-up play, makes him an excellent possible permanent addition.

OUT: James Collins

James Collins has been unable to pave his way for regular contention this season, with game time decreasing dramatically under Steve Morison.

His contract expires in 2023, but given the fact he has dropped to a fifth-choice striker in the current squad, it would be no surprise to see Cardiff keeping an ear out to any possible offers.

Collins has returned three goals in 25 appearances for Cardiff this season and has been unable to prove himself in South Wales.

OUT: Josh Murphy

With his contract set to expire in the summer, the winger, currently on loan at Preston North End looks certain to depart.

There appears to be no reasons to suggest that he will be offered fresh terms by the Championship outfit, especially with Steve Morison looking to pull the club in a new direction.

As per a report from Wales Online, it is expected that Murphy is on fairly high wages, adding more reason as to why it will be no surprise to see Murphy elsewhere next season.