2 in, 2 out: 4 realistic Bristol City transfer dealings we can see happening this summer

With Bristol City on course for a second consecutive bottom-half Championship finish, we can expect some movement in the summer as Nigel Pearson continues to shape his squad.

Their recent financial issues have been no secret so it would be a surprise to see them splashing the cash and they may have to be shrewd when it comes to new signings.

In terms of potential outgoings, there are players that appear to be clearly out of the manager’s plans and others are catching the eye of elsewhere.

With all that in mind, we’ve highlighted four realistic Bristol City transfer dealings we can see happening this summer…

IN: Kane Wilson

Right-back has been a problem area for the Robins this season, with left-back Jay Dasilva crowbarred in at the position in recent months.

According to Bristol World, City may look to solve that issue by signing Forest Green Rovers defender Kane Wilson in the summer.

The report claims that the 22-year-old is in demand after a phenomenal 2021/22 campaign for the League Two high flyers this season – adding three goals and 13 assists from the right flank – and is out of contract this year.

With only development costs needing to be paid to Forest Green it could be a real bargain and the Robins are understood to be among the clubs keen.

OUT: Antoine Semenyo

Cashing in on their best assets has been part of City’s business plan for some time now and they may be forced to do so again this summer.

Antoine Semenyo has been one of the most exciting young forwards in the Championship this term – bagging six goals and eight assists – and is drawing the attention of some big clubs.

Bristol Live has reported that there are nine clubs scouting Semenyo ahead of the summer, including Fulham, Nottingham Forest, West Ham United, and Crystal Palace.

The Robins valuation in January is said to have been £20 million and if an offer near that is made in the upcoming window they may feel it’s time to cash in.

IN: Jeremie Bela

A left-field one perhaps but with Callum O’Dowda’s future up in the air and Semenyo linked with a move away, Pearson needs to add more pace to his squad.

Jeremie Bela is out of contract at Birmingham City this summer and could be an interesting addition for the Robins.

The winger is certainly quick and has shown over the past three seasons that he is a dangerous player at Championship level – scoring eight times and providing 18 assists.

City would be foolish not to at least enquire.

OUT: Kasey Palmer

A departure that has looked a long time coming, Kasey Palmer has struggled to cement his place under the last three City managers and looks to be out of Pearson’s plans.

He’s a high earner and that could cause issues as the Robins look to offload him but there was reported interest from Birmingham previously.

It’s a shame that things haven’t worked out for him at Ashton Gate but it would not be a surprise if this summer marked the end of his time in Bs3.