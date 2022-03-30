2 in, 2 out: 4 realistic Bolton Wanderers transfer dealings we can see happening this summer

Bolton have had an excellent campaign back in League One and have even been eyeing a play-off place in that division at times, currently sitting in eleventh place.

Wanderers have excelled under Ian Evatt and will no doubt want to push on next season to ensure they do even better next time around – and potentially seal a spot in the third tier promotion hunt.

A move back up to the Championship would show just how far the club have come after some torrid seasons both on and off the field, with the club beset by ownership and financial issues.

Things though are finally looking up for the club – and Evatt will have a job on his hands to try and sort the squad out to his liking in the summer. So who could come in and who could be heading out of the exit door in the summer window?

In: Marlon Fossey – Fulham

Fossey has thrived on loan with Bolton this year and having featured in 15 league games (with five goal contributions already) he has already established himself as a first-team regular.

Those at the club will certainly not want to see him leave anytime soon but with the deal only a short-term one, he will definitely return to Fulham at some point this off-season.

Ian Evatt though will be heading straight to the owners and pleading with them to give him the funds to try and seal him permanently – or at least to give him the cash to try and land another loan deal next year.

That could actually be quite feasible – if Fulham end up in the Premier League, which looks likely, then they may not have room in the team for Fossey next year and whilst he may be highly regarded, there is no point bringing him back to not play. That could allow Bolton to pursue another move for the player and with the American familiar with the side, it may play in their favour as well. It could happen then.

In: Calum MacDonald – Tranmere

There are a few areas of the field where Bolton could do with some extra bodies and one place where there could be a signing during the off-season is in defence (especially if Fossey doesn’t end up coming back).

Wanderers then could peruse their former league to see some of the best talent and try and poach it – and one name they may consider moving for is Calum MacDonald at Tranmere.

There have been no reports linking the League One side with a move for the 24-year-old but a move might make sense. If his current club Tranmere end up staying in League Two, then Bolton would certainly be an intriguing proposition for him as it would allow him to have the chance to test himself a division higher.

MacDonald has been a mainstay in the team, featuring in 31 league games this season so far. He has one of the best tackle rates in the entire division too (he ranks fifth in the table for tackles made) and has the versatility to play throughout the backline to boot. That could be crucial for Bolton next year as they ensure they have the strength in depth to go even further in their promotion hunt.

Out: Alex Baptiste

This departure does seem likely, as the defender is out of contract at the end of the season and has barely featured this campaign.

He’s only played in 11 league games for Bolton so far (but does have one goal assist in those outings). At 36-years-old, there are much younger options available both at the club (like Adam Senior) and throughout the EFL too and with the former Doncaster man also playing a bit-part, it doesn’t seem likely he will be tied down to fresh terms.

A move away then seems more like a matter of when and not if.

Out: Andrew Tutte

Tutte is another man whose deal with the club expires at the end of the campaign and he too might be having to look for a future elsewhere in the summer.

The 31-year-old has only managed 21 games since joining Bolton back in 2020 and that isn’t enough appearance-wise to warrant a fresh deal when his current one comes to an end. There are other midfielders who have now moved above him in the pecking order and they have fared okay with him on the sidelines.

Again, he could likely do a decent job elsewhere but when it comes to Bolton, there doesn’t look like a future for him there – and for the sake of getting more action, it would be beneficial if he finds a new club where he can feature more frequently.