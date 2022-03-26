2 in, 2 out: 4 realistic Blackburn Rovers transfer dealings we can see happening this summer

As we enter the final few weeks of the season, attention will be starting to turn towards the summer transfer window.

For Blackburn Rovers, quite what happens will depend on which division they are playing in for the 2022/23 campaign, with Tony Mowbray’s side still battling for a place in the Championship play-offs.

Even so, with the reports that are starting to emerge, there are some ideas that could be emerging about the potential transfers that could happen at Ewood Park in the next few months.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at four possible deals that could happen at Blackburn, once the market reopens this summer.

Out: Ryan Nyambe

It seems increasingly likely that one of those who will be leaving Ewood Park at the end of this season, is Ryan Nyambe.

The right-back is one of several players who is out of contract at Ewood Park at the end of this season, and reports have suggested that the Lancashire club are now resigned to losing him for nothing come the summer.

With the 24-year-old proving to be a key figure in Blackburn’s somewhat unlikely push for promotion this season, and the fact that he will be available on a free as well, Nyambe is unlikely to be short of suitors when the race for his signature begins.

Out: Ben Brereton-Diaz

One player who has stood out for Blackburn with his contribution to this promotion push, is of course Ben Brereton-Diaz.

The striker has 20 goals in 30 league games for Rovers this season, and given he has also starred for Chile at international level, the speculation that surrounded him in the lead up to the January window, will surely emerge again in the summer.

At that point, Blackburn will need to use their option to trigger a 12-month extension on the 22-year-old’s contract to ensure he does not become a free agent, meaning this could be their last chance to receive a fee for him, and given how much he could be worth, that is something they may be inclined to do.

In: Jan Paul van Hecke

One familiar face to Blackburn who could potentially be back at Ewood Park next season, is centre back Jan Paul van Hecke.

The Dutchman is currently on loan at Blackburn from Brighton, and recent reports from TeamTalk have suggested that the Seagulls could be willing to offer van Hecke and another current Rovers loanee, winger Reda Khadra, to the club as part of a bid to sign the aforementioned Brereton-Diaz.

Given van Hecke has been one of Blackburn’s best players this season, and that fellow centre back Darragh Lenihan is also out of contract this summer, that is a deal that Blackburn could potentially be open to.

In: Kyle Wootton

If Brereton-Diaz is to leave Blackburn in the summer, then it is clear that the club will need to bring in another striker to replace the Chilean’s goals, and Kyle Wootton is one they may target to do that.

Back in the January transfer window, it was reported by the Daily Mail that Blackburn were among the clubs interested in Wootton, who has been in somewhat prolific form for Notts County over the past few seasons.

That could see him given another chance to show what he can do at Football League level, and given the striker’s contract with Notts is set to expire this summer, this is a deal that Blackburn certainly ought to be able to afford to do.