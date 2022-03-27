2 in, 2 out: 4 realistic Birmingham City transfer dealings we can see happening this summer

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer will already have one eye on the summer transfer window as he looks to reshape his squad.

With his side unable to finish in the play-offs but 14 points clear of the relegation zone, the final seven games of the campaign give the boss a chance to fully assess his squad.

However, no matter happens in the next few months, it’s sure to be a busy window for Blues.

And, here we look at FOUR potential deals that we can see happening…

Jack Simpson signs

It’s no secret that Blues are interested in the centre-back, who is currently contracted to Rangers. However, Simpson is way down the pecking order at Ibrox and is not near the XI.

Therefore, a summer switch is expected and the chance to join Blues is going to appeal to the former Bournemouth man. Meanwhile, it will give Bowyer another much-needed option at the back.

Lyle Taylor joins permanently

There are several loan signings that Birmingham will want to bring in permanently, and Taylor has to be top of the list.

The striker has settled immediately at St. Andrew’s, scoring goals and the fans have taken to his style. Despite his impressive contributions, he still won’t have a future at Nottingham Forest, so sorting a longer stay for Taylor in the West Midlands shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

Kristian Pedersen leaves

There are many players that fans will think could leave, but one that seems nailed on is Pedersen’s exit.

The full-back has been a reliable figure for Blues over the years but with his contract expiring in the summer and no fresh agreement having been reached, a move seems certain.

Ivan Sunjic departs

The Croatian was a big-money signing for Birmingham a few years ago but the reality is that he hasn’t hit the heights that many expected.

With his deal expiring in the summer of 2024, Sunjic may not be easy to shift but the player and the club will recognise that a move is best for all parties as he looks to get his career back on track.