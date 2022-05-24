2 in, 1 out: The transfer scenarios that might play out at West Brom early in the summer transfer window

West Brom’s season this year was a bit up and down and they didn’t do as well as they would hoped going into the season.

In the end, the Baggies finished the league sat in tenth but that was following a poor run of form under Steve Bruce which saw them slip from fifth in the league.

Therefore, the boss will now be looking to strengthen his side over the summer as they push for a better season next year with a top six finish at the end of it.

With that in mind, here we take a look at two possible transfers in and one out of The Hawthorns this summer.

In: Jed Wallace

Following the expiration of his contract with Millwall this summer, Wallace will be leaving the Den and according to journalist Alan Nixon, West Brom are hoping to tempt him up to the Midlands.

Across his five years at Millwall, Wallace has been a consistent performer proving he is capable of performing at this level.

He’s scored 38 goals in total for Millwall and he would fit nicely into the West Brom squad and suit Steve Bruce’s plans.

It’s likely West Brom will find themselves facing competition for this signature due to him solidifying his name as one of the best in the league but with their ambitions of making it to the Premier League, he could be tempted.

In: John Swift

John Swift is another name that has been linked with West Brom this season and after having a brilliant season with Reading it’s not hard to see why.

In 38 appearances for the Royals this season, he scored 11 goals and assisted 13 times.

Furthermore, being out of contract this summer and after Reading’s close brush with relegation this season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him want a move away.

Therefore, with West Brom’s ambitions towards the top of the table, this could well be a signing that suits both parties.

Out: Sam Johnstone

This has been one that has been coming for a while now with it now being confirmed by the club that he will be departing.

The 29-year-old was out of contract this summer and after keeping 15 clean sheets this season, there has been plenty of Premier League interest in the player from clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Ham amongst others.

It’s yet to be seen where Johnstone will make the move to as he has plenty of options to weigh up and he will also have to decide whether he goes somewhere he will secure game time or a possible ‘bigger’ club.

However, the one thing that is certain is that West Brom will need to replace him this summer.