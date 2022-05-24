2 in, 1 out: The transfer scenarios that might play out at Swansea City early in the summer transfer window

Swansea City will be hoping for an improved campaign next season under Russell Martin.

The South Wales club were unable to sustain the form that led the side to the Championship play-off final 12 months ago.

But there were signs of progress with the team in the latter stages of the season, which will give Swansea fans room for optimism ahead of the transfer window.

Here are the transfer scenarios that might play out at Swansea early this summer.

In: Cyrus Christie

The Irishman spent the second half of the season on loan with Swansea from Fulham and performed well for Martin’s side.

The right-back has since been released by the Cottagers making him a free agent this summer.

Christie revealed earlier this week that he would enjoy remaining with the Welsh club beyond this summer.

While he has still yet to receive an official contract offer from Swansea, this is still a move that could happen quite quickly in the window, if both sides can come to an agreement.

In: James McAtee

Another Manchester City youngster has been linked with a move away from the Etihad this summer.

According to Alan Nixon, the midfielder is free to exit the club in the upcoming transfer window and Swansea City have a keen interest in bringing him to Wales.

McAtee, also 19-years-old, could be a solid addition to the side and should be a natural fit for Martin’s possession-heavy style of play.

The Englishman has previously made a couple of appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, but has not featured heavily anywhere else so is hoping a move this summer can be his breakthrough into senior level football.

Out: Flynn Downes

Downes has been linked with a move away from Swansea from earlier in the season, with Leeds United seen as a possible bidder for his services.

The Times initially reported in March that the Premier League club were looking to bring the midfielder to Elland Road in the upcoming transfer window.

This move may depend on the future of Kalvin Phillips, but with top flight status now secure for United then this may embolden the club to pounce on the 23-year-old.