2 in, 1 out: The transfer scenarios that might play out at Sunderland early in the summer transfer window

Sunderland will be feeling optimistic about their prospects in the Championship next season after Alex Neil expertly guided the club to League One promotion via the play-offs.

The Scotsman has gained experience in the second tier previously, and had success with both Norwich City and Preston North End.

The Black Cats are now just one step away from making their long-awaited return to the Premier League, but it is one of the more difficult initial steps to make in English football.

Sunderland already have a very strong nucleus in the squad and the average age of it has been brought down in recent years.

There is healthy competition for places in most areas of the pitch and Neil will be wanting to continue that heading into pre-season.

Here, we have taken a look at three transfer scenarios that might play out at Sunderland early in the summer transfer window…

Two in

Nathan Broadhead

Nathan Broadhead would be a very exciting signing for the Black Cats this summer, with the 24-year-old entering the final year of his contract at Goodison Park.

It is a positive, in pursuing Broadhead, that Everton stayed up in the top-flight, making his first team prospects more unlikely next season.

Having had a successful taste of regular first team action at the Stadium of Light, there could be a desire from both parties to get a deal done.

Ben Pearson

Ben Pearson has two years left on his contract at Bournemouth but has fallen down the pecking order under Scott Parker.

Corry Evans is the only defensive-minded midfielder in the Black Cats’ squad with significant Championship experience and Pearson would certainly offer some support to the current technicians at Neil’s disposal.

In terms of variety, Pearson could be a smart addition, and at 27 he still has his best years ahead of him.

One out

Dan Neil

Dan Neil chipped in with ten goal contributions in 31 league starts for Sunderland this season, aged just 20.

The dynamic midfielder’s potential is clear to see and even though he is contracted on Wearside until the summer of 2025, that may not deter interest this summer.

Dan Neil did not see as regular game time after the appointment of Alex Neil, with even, January signing, Jay Matete preferred in central midfield.

That course of events could see the player’s representatives push for a move this summer if regular first team action in the Championship next term is not forthcoming.